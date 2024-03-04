Artisan Nissan 'Skyline' GT-R Prototype Coming Soon, Reimagined R35 Will Have a 4.1L V6

Not long ago, because we love to keep tabs on everything, including the aftermarket world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, we told you the story of how the spirit of the old-school Nissan Skyline GT-R series will live on with help from a unique series of R35s crafted by Artisan Vehicle Design.
You might not have heard of them because they don't have any physical products just yet, but Artisan was co-founded by Ibrahim Choudery (1st Choice Motors) and virtual artist Roman Miah (aka romanmiah on social media) as a dream idea – their desire to make the long-running R35 more akin to its Skyline ancestors.
Of course, we have curiously watched the developments. The initial motto is simple: "Reviving timelessness in design." This year, to be presented at the most famous car shows around the world, the Artisan Nissan GT-R would need to come out pretty quickly since back in December 2023, the team was still busy 3D-scanning the body of the OEM Nissan GT-R and starting the development process.
Presented in its first official capacity that same month, the Artisan Nissan GT-R is not real yet. Instead, it's just a figment of their imagination created with help from Roman and other pixel masters from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Their determination is clear: "A new breath of life is given to an iconic automobile. We bring back legendary design cues from Skyline GT-R models of the past, which symbolized strength, power, robustness, and brute force."
At that point, skeptics would easily dismiss this endeavor as nothing more than vaporware – custom creations are born and die by the thousands in this day and age. Yet, somehow, theirs has survived until now, despite the ambitious project – full carbon fiber body, new head- and taillights, plus an entirely new and bespoke interior along with "a completely rebuilt engine with brand new suspension, brakes, and exhaust components." Words without backup are nothing but whispers; some would say – but they persevered.
Now, about four months since the project was officially announced to the public, there's a production target – just 36 units available worldwide, an official location for the introduction of the prototype (Dubai), a lot of different colors available for personalization, and also that new bespoke interior plus an engine partner. More precisely, the reimagined GT-R will have a cockpit full of aluminum, Alcantara, and carbon fiber, while under the hood, the goods come from Litchfield Motors.
The latter isn't joking around, as the 3.8-liter will be rebuilt entirely and "blueprinted" with "upgraded connecting rods, intercooler, intakes, dump valves, fuel pumps, injectors, and better GT3 turbos with custom billet compressor wheels." Wait, because there's more!
For those not settling with the next best thing, there's also an Ultimate Edition rocking an increased engine displacement to 4.1 liters and packing "new larger roller bearing turbos, high-flow fuel pumps, and billet intake manifold." There's also a wholly rebuilt transmission for the Ultimate along with a full 102mm exhaust system upgrade, Bilstein suspension system, and Alcon big brake package for both versions.
Last but not least, the latest "murdered-out colorway" also brought the most important news – a prototype build update is coming soon. Hopefully, we will see the completed specification, not just the donor car!
Of course, we have curiously watched the developments. The initial motto is simple: "Reviving timelessness in design." This year, to be presented at the most famous car shows around the world, the Artisan Nissan GT-R would need to come out pretty quickly since back in December 2023, the team was still busy 3D-scanning the body of the OEM Nissan GT-R and starting the development process.
Presented in its first official capacity that same month, the Artisan Nissan GT-R is not real yet. Instead, it's just a figment of their imagination created with help from Roman and other pixel masters from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Their determination is clear: "A new breath of life is given to an iconic automobile. We bring back legendary design cues from Skyline GT-R models of the past, which symbolized strength, power, robustness, and brute force."
At that point, skeptics would easily dismiss this endeavor as nothing more than vaporware – custom creations are born and die by the thousands in this day and age. Yet, somehow, theirs has survived until now, despite the ambitious project – full carbon fiber body, new head- and taillights, plus an entirely new and bespoke interior along with "a completely rebuilt engine with brand new suspension, brakes, and exhaust components." Words without backup are nothing but whispers; some would say – but they persevered.
Now, about four months since the project was officially announced to the public, there's a production target – just 36 units available worldwide, an official location for the introduction of the prototype (Dubai), a lot of different colors available for personalization, and also that new bespoke interior plus an engine partner. More precisely, the reimagined GT-R will have a cockpit full of aluminum, Alcantara, and carbon fiber, while under the hood, the goods come from Litchfield Motors.
The latter isn't joking around, as the 3.8-liter will be rebuilt entirely and "blueprinted" with "upgraded connecting rods, intercooler, intakes, dump valves, fuel pumps, injectors, and better GT3 turbos with custom billet compressor wheels." Wait, because there's more!
For those not settling with the next best thing, there's also an Ultimate Edition rocking an increased engine displacement to 4.1 liters and packing "new larger roller bearing turbos, high-flow fuel pumps, and billet intake manifold." There's also a wholly rebuilt transmission for the Ultimate along with a full 102mm exhaust system upgrade, Bilstein suspension system, and Alcon big brake package for both versions.
Last but not least, the latest "murdered-out colorway" also brought the most important news – a prototype build update is coming soon. Hopefully, we will see the completed specification, not just the donor car!