48 Hours: That's the Time Frame for a Ludicrous LS Swapped R34 Nissan GT-R to Come Alive!

If you don't know what is the Hobby Shop Garage, you're about to find out – though be sure to sit down. Long story short, a couple of designers are currently showing us a future build that's going to be done in a ludicrous manner and in an incredibly short amount of time.
Now, the longer story. Because I like to keep tabs on many folks who are part of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, I came across this (ahem) bonkers project through João Henrique Miranda, the freelance digital creator behind the johnrendering account on social media. He usually likes to create digital projects involving real automobiles, but not only.
Also, he's working on this idea with the pixel master tucked behind the amzingdesigns account, who is primarily passionate about older or old-school automobiles. Somehow, they were deemed fit to help us visualize – ahead of time – one of those ideas that may or may not completely break the internet.
So, let's head out to the Hobby Shop Garage, an aftermarket outlet located in the picturesque Lighthouse Point in Florida. You may or may not have heard of them before this crazy feat, even though the enthusiast owner sure makes everything possible to be heard everywhere on social media, as the venue has a presence virtually everywhere: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, and Twitch!
For the purpose of sanity – mine and yours, as it's pretty clear theirs has gone on vacation – let's stick to Instagram channels. So, not long ago, they came into possession of a relatively pristine, white R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. These things are collectibles – an ultra-rare 2000 V-Spec N1 just found a new owner recently for $325k, or the average price of a 2024 Ferrari 296 GTB!
As such, you probably don't want to mess with a Skyline GT-R or even touch it. Well, that option sailed down the drain and drowned somewhere in Mexico as the outlet filmed "The Last Ride" before transforming the car into something else entirely during a 48-hour Livestream event. Not only does the event last that long – during the timeframe they want to complete 'Scumbag R34,' too. And we're not talking about mild-mannered things like an aftermarket wheel or something.
Instead, the good folks over at Hobby had a 'hold my beer' epiphany moment and decided that it's a stellar idea to stuff the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R with something that screams 'Murica from the top of its towering blower assembly. Yes, it's hard to believe it, but this LS engine seems tall enough to give an average man a complex of inferiority – and they want the V8 assembly in the space occupied by the RB25 in just 48 hours!!!!
Sorry for the exclamation marks, but I'm still troubled by the thought. Curiously, while a lot of people will thoroughly hate them for doing this wild swap (and me for saying this), the pre-visualization renderings aren't shabby at all. Somehow, the black-painted blown monstrosity looks nice towering from inside the engine bay of the white GT-R, and the gold touches on the wheels and exhaust pipes are spot on. What do you think?
Also, he's working on this idea with the pixel master tucked behind the amzingdesigns account, who is primarily passionate about older or old-school automobiles. Somehow, they were deemed fit to help us visualize – ahead of time – one of those ideas that may or may not completely break the internet.
So, let's head out to the Hobby Shop Garage, an aftermarket outlet located in the picturesque Lighthouse Point in Florida. You may or may not have heard of them before this crazy feat, even though the enthusiast owner sure makes everything possible to be heard everywhere on social media, as the venue has a presence virtually everywhere: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, and Twitch!
For the purpose of sanity – mine and yours, as it's pretty clear theirs has gone on vacation – let's stick to Instagram channels. So, not long ago, they came into possession of a relatively pristine, white R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. These things are collectibles – an ultra-rare 2000 V-Spec N1 just found a new owner recently for $325k, or the average price of a 2024 Ferrari 296 GTB!
As such, you probably don't want to mess with a Skyline GT-R or even touch it. Well, that option sailed down the drain and drowned somewhere in Mexico as the outlet filmed "The Last Ride" before transforming the car into something else entirely during a 48-hour Livestream event. Not only does the event last that long – during the timeframe they want to complete 'Scumbag R34,' too. And we're not talking about mild-mannered things like an aftermarket wheel or something.
Instead, the good folks over at Hobby had a 'hold my beer' epiphany moment and decided that it's a stellar idea to stuff the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R with something that screams 'Murica from the top of its towering blower assembly. Yes, it's hard to believe it, but this LS engine seems tall enough to give an average man a complex of inferiority – and they want the V8 assembly in the space occupied by the RB25 in just 48 hours!!!!
Sorry for the exclamation marks, but I'm still troubled by the thought. Curiously, while a lot of people will thoroughly hate them for doing this wild swap (and me for saying this), the pre-visualization renderings aren't shabby at all. Somehow, the black-painted blown monstrosity looks nice towering from inside the engine bay of the white GT-R, and the gold touches on the wheels and exhaust pipes are spot on. What do you think?