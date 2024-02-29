2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV Gets the Cool 'Shadow Line' Treatment, Albeit Only in CGI

As part of its continued efforts to electrify its model range, American Honda will have a quartet of sustainable novelties this year, one from Acura and three from Honda – at least that's what we know right now.
Acura will soon bring to the market the ZDX all-electric mid-size crossover SUV along with the ZDX Type S variant as the luxury version of GM's Ultium BEV3 architecture that also underpins the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV, or Chevrolet Blazer EV. Honda itself will have an alternative, the Prologue crossover SUV, for all of them. But that's not all, of course.
Instead, the real best-seller will soon become the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic that finally gains the eagerly anticipated hybrid version to join the CR-V and Accord Hybrid models. However, as part of the same electrification efforts, there's also a quirky entry into the team – Honda's 2025 CR-V e:FCEV, which is basically the only fuel cell electric passenger vehicle made locally.
Put in simple terms, although the technology of it all is quite complicated, the new hydrogen-powered Honda CR-V also comes with a rechargeable battery. Thanks to the separate 17.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is akin to any regular gasoline-powered PHEV from the mid-2020s, the CR-V can make short trips of less than an EPA-estimated 29 miles on electric energy taken from the mains.
When going out of town, the front-mounted electric motor that's good for 174 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque gets the electrons and spills out nothing but water from the fuel cell system hooked to the compressed hydrogen gas tank with a capacity of 4.3 kilograms and has an additional EPA-estimated range of 270 miles. It's a nice setup, indeed.
My only problem with it is that if you look at the technical cutout, you'll see the system is quite complicated, and many things could fail easily. If that doesn't happen, the one question plagues early adopters – can you live with a hydrogen car? There's a reason why Toyota offers reported crazy discounts of up to $40k on its $67k Mirage, making it almost as affordable as a Corolla.
Put simply, these hydrogen-powered cars and SUVs are limited in their long-range travel by the limited supply of refueling stations. Most of America's hydrogen filling stations are located in California. Still, recently, Shell announced it was closing the doors of seven of its 55 spots due to continued supply issues, which have also driven prices way up compared to a couple of years ago.
Alas, suppose you're hellbent on driving an all-new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV leased in California from the Japanese automaker starting later this year. In that case, we also suggest taking some advice from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators and spicing up your new hydrogen PHEV with something called 'Shadow Line.'
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to work on the new fuel cell CR-V, so he's gifting it with lots of dark trim elements and two types of matching black aftermarket wheels. Cool, right?
Instead, the real best-seller will soon become the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic that finally gains the eagerly anticipated hybrid version to join the CR-V and Accord Hybrid models. However, as part of the same electrification efforts, there's also a quirky entry into the team – Honda's 2025 CR-V e:FCEV, which is basically the only fuel cell electric passenger vehicle made locally.
Put in simple terms, although the technology of it all is quite complicated, the new hydrogen-powered Honda CR-V also comes with a rechargeable battery. Thanks to the separate 17.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is akin to any regular gasoline-powered PHEV from the mid-2020s, the CR-V can make short trips of less than an EPA-estimated 29 miles on electric energy taken from the mains.
When going out of town, the front-mounted electric motor that's good for 174 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque gets the electrons and spills out nothing but water from the fuel cell system hooked to the compressed hydrogen gas tank with a capacity of 4.3 kilograms and has an additional EPA-estimated range of 270 miles. It's a nice setup, indeed.
My only problem with it is that if you look at the technical cutout, you'll see the system is quite complicated, and many things could fail easily. If that doesn't happen, the one question plagues early adopters – can you live with a hydrogen car? There's a reason why Toyota offers reported crazy discounts of up to $40k on its $67k Mirage, making it almost as affordable as a Corolla.
Put simply, these hydrogen-powered cars and SUVs are limited in their long-range travel by the limited supply of refueling stations. Most of America's hydrogen filling stations are located in California. Still, recently, Shell announced it was closing the doors of seven of its 55 spots due to continued supply issues, which have also driven prices way up compared to a couple of years ago.
Alas, suppose you're hellbent on driving an all-new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV leased in California from the Japanese automaker starting later this year. In that case, we also suggest taking some advice from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators and spicing up your new hydrogen PHEV with something called 'Shadow Line.'
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to work on the new fuel cell CR-V, so he's gifting it with lots of dark trim elements and two types of matching black aftermarket wheels. Cool, right?