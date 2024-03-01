Virtual Bugatti SUV Gets Imagined With V16 Hybrid Powertrain and Worthy Looks

While a decade or two it would have been unfathomable to see ultra-luxury brands get down and dirty by digging their hands into the off-road SUV scenario, today, we're losing track of the numerous models dwelling around the stratosphere.
When thinking about mega-crossovers, a few easy names spring to mind – Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, for example. But they're not the only ones, considering the fresh BMW XM Label Red or the Ferrari Purosangue, and even true off-roaders like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 or Range Rover like to flirt with this sector. In fact, we sometimes forget about some obscure models – like the Maserati Levante or the new Toyota Crown SUV!
With the V12-powered Cullinan and Purosangue battling for supremacy, it's safe to say that anyone who seeks to stand out in a crowd has an option or two. But here's the thing. While some of these automakers don't make more than a few thousand vehicles each year, they still aren't perceived as true exotics. No worries, things can change easily – McLaren could launch an SUV, or Bugatti might pull a rabbit out of their hat and reinvent expectations for their next model.
In fact, let's do an exercise of imagination and let the dream realm of digital car content creators give us a reason to root for the creation of the latter – we already know that in the real world, McLaren is struggling at the moment, and their SUV plans have been postponed somehow. Meet Cole Kessel, a virtual artist better known as colekessel_, who uses AI as his "creative outlet," and luckily for us, loves to play with automotive stuff to the point of making his digital projects indistinguishable from real cars.
The latest feature has the author thinking a bit better than Bugatti's corner office head honchos – a hypothetical 'leak' presents the surprising new Bugatti model coming out after the Chiron hypercar as an SUV featuring a new V16 (instead of W16) hybrid powertrain. Of course, no one knows (100%) what comes next from the French brand, but it's something with a more 'natural' arrangement than a W16 and most likely with electric aids. After all, they're overseen by CEO Mate Rimac of Bugatti Rimac nowadays.
It makes sense that Bugatti would add an SUV to its lineup, right? That way, it would tier above all of the other ultra-luxury super-SUVs by inaugurating the hyper-SUV category with flying colors. However, do take this rendering with a healthy dose of salt, even though the author somehow makes it feel like the fast crossover is about to become as real as you and me. Anyway, it won't be long before we find out what comes next for Bugatti Automobiles after the Veyron (2005-2015) and Chiron series, plus the Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, and Mistral.
The reason we say that is simple – this year it's the centenary anniversary of their ultra-legendary Bugatti Type 35, and we all know that the brand loves its historical motorsport ties, given that the latest Sur Mesure gem is the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 'Hommage T50S.' As such, it stands to reason that maybe the best way to celebrate a century since the introduction of that major racing car milestone would be to announce the next chapter of the modern Bugatti saga.
