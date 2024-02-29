Bugatti, As We Know It, Is Coming to an End. A V16 Hybrid Will Replace the Almighty W16

In the era of downsizing, Bugatti realized that going against the flow would be detrimental in the long run. And ignored it still. Now, the hypercar manufacturer is preparing to retire the almighty W16 and replace it with an even more insane internal combustion engine: an 8.3-liter V16 integrated into a hybrid powertrain.

ICE

If you thought that Bugatti was going with the flow, well, guess again. Rumors have been making the rounds for ages, but it seemed hard to believe. How would Bugatti give up on the stunning W16 in favor of a hybrid powertrain? But it is finally happening, and the manufacturer of dream cars is now confirming it.They are hard at work in Moselheim to get the successor of the Chiron in time for its official unveiling, which is set to take place in June.Before that happens, though, a very select group of people had the chance to see the vehicle in a meeting that happened behind closed doors in an undisclosed location in Miami, Florida.To ease the wait on us, mortals, Bugatti has released a teaser video showing a carbon-fiber-covered engine. Volume up, please! You really need to hear the sound of it. Yes, nothing compares to the W16, but the V16 is supposed to be the next best thing.The V16 will reportedly be a naturally aspirated engine developed by Cosworth, with a redline going all the way to 9,000 rpm, sporting a massive capacity of 8.3 liters. Theshould be integrated into a hybrid system that also includes three electric motors for a total output of 1,800 horsepower.Bugatti is indeed electrifying the successor of the Chiron, but they have their doubts about downsizing. Their 8.3-liter V16 will be the first of its kind in the modern era. Back in the 1930s, Cadillac developed an engine sporting such a layout and later on, in 2003, flirted with the idea of bringing it back, when they unveiled the Sixteen concept.And it wasn't just them but BMW, too. In the late 1980s, they came up with the 7 Series Golfisch. But the V16 was never put into mass production.Rolls-Royce, too, got on the V16 bandwagon, introducing the 100EX concept with a 9.0-liter V16 at the Geneva Motor Show in 2004, long before emission regulations scared off carmakers.We will get the official information on the launch date, which is set for June. The model should enter production before 2026. Until then, Bugatti is busy manufacturing its last W16-powered cars: the track-only Bolide and the Mistral roadster.Bugatti promises that the Chiron successor will be "incomparable in every detail" and it will be created not just for the present or even the future, but "Pour l’eternite," which is French for "For eternity."