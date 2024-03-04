All-Electric 2027 Alfa Romeo Fiorella Looks Like a Worthy Stelvio Heir, Albeit Only in CGI

Not long ago, Alfa Romeo was just another brand from Stellantis that was, unfortunately, worthy of calling it a shadow of its former self. Luckily, that changed – and quickly.
With just the Giulia executive sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV, Alfa Romeo was more or less like the one-trick Abarth, Lancia, or Chrysler ponies – but Stellantis vowed to change all that and for the better. Now we're looking at the refreshed Giulia and Stelvio, as well as at the Tonale compact crossover SUV that's also available as a plug-in hybrid, and Alfa Romeo even has a flagship supercar incoming – the limited-edition ICE-powered or 33 Stradale EV.
Of course, the latter is just an image vector, so it's best if Alfa Romeo hedges its growth bets at the bottom of the lineup. Well, that's not easier said than done because the company will bring out a new subcompact crossover SUV into the lineup to act as the direct successor to the MiTo supermini. Indeed, the company is prepared to unveil the upcoming Alfa Romeo Milano on April 10, 2024.
This isn't the most original idea, of course, as Stellantis is trying to achieve massive economies of scale. Instead, the Alfa Romeo Milano is the platform counterpart of the Peugeot 2008, Jeep Avenger, Opel Mokka, Fiat 600, or DS 3 Crossback and their electric-only counterparts. As such, it will be the company's first EV – a far cry from previous promises that we will see a 1,000-hp second-generation Giulia ready to take on the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid.
Well, maybe that one will pan out, too, and then Alfa Romeo would also introduce an EV successor for the Stelvio crossover SUV. Those are big ifs at the moment when the automotive world thinks it's on the cusp of an EV adoption slowdown. However, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators doesn't care about such whims – so here's the potential all-electric 2027 Alfa Romeo Fiorella making its official debut across 'Dreamland.'
The feat comes courtesy of Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has a sustainable Alfa Romeo in mind for the near future. This isn't his first Italian project – previously, we have seen a mid-size Alfa Romeo 6C dwell around and a two-door Vespa 300 looking ready to take over Smart's place in the microcar segment.
Unfortunately, just like other design projects, this 2027 Alfa Romeo Fiorella EV idea is not accompanied by a description – so calling it the potential successor of the Stelvio CUV is purely speculation on our behalf. Also, we should take all these renderings with a healthy dose of salt because nothing is official from the premium Italian automaker, and it will probably take a while before they announce a second EV in the lineup.
