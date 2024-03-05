Tesla Cybertruck May Be Bulletproof, but It's Sure Not Idiot Proof

After Elon Musk promoted the Tesla Cybertruck as a tough, bulletproof pickup truck, it was only a matter of time before people tried to prove it themselves. In the past few months, the Cybertruck has become the most abused car model in the world. It has been shot at, hit with various objects, jumped on, and whatnot. Of course, even though the Tesla Cybertruck is built tough, it's not idiot-proof, so don't ruin your Cybertruck. After all, there's no replacement available.

8 photos Photo: @niccruzpatane, @greggertruck, @jackdidthatt via X