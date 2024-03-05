Tesla Cybertruck May Be Bulletproof, but It's Sure Not Idiot Proof

After Elon Musk promoted the Tesla Cybertruck as a tough, bulletproof pickup truck, it was only a matter of time before people tried to prove it themselves. In the past few months, the Cybertruck has become the most abused car model in the world. It has been shot at, hit with various objects, jumped on, and whatnot. Of course, even though the Tesla Cybertruck is built tough, it's not idiot-proof, so don't ruin your Cybertruck. After all, there's no replacement available.
More than a million reservation holders are waiting for their chance to configure and own a Cybertruck. Some lucky ones have already been invited to buy one, albeit for a considerable price premium under the Foundation Series guise. Tesla even allowed people to fast-track a Cybertruck delivery for a limited period by redeeming 30,000 referral credits. However, it took some time before the EV maker exhausted the pool of influencers and celebrities and allowed regular people to own a Foundation Series Cybertruck.
But just because they have one now doesn't mean they will keep it forever. While some have already flipped their Cybertrucks for a profit, others have ruined them for free in various incidents, one more stupid than the other. And the worst part is that, no matter how long you waited for a Cybertruck delivery, a replacement will take a great deal longer. Repairs are also impacted by parts availability, so it might take a while before being able to impress your pals again if you ruin your truck.
Despite this, we've already seen people destroying their Cybertruck while trying to prove how indestructible it is. In some cases, these were deliberate acts in the name of science, and the owners knew what they were doing and were ready to fix them should things go sideways. We've seen this with the Unplugged Performance's truck at the King of the Hammers event last month when the Cybertruck's suspension broke under abuse.
However, in other cases, people were just trying all sorts of stupid things, thinking nothing wrong could happen. Some shot at their Cybertruck, trying to mimic the launch video showing that the Cybertruck might be bulletproof. Recently, dudes at Vegas Auto Gallery charged at the Cybertruck with a baseball bat. Of course, the stainless steel was dented, so what they were trying to prove is unclear.
In another crazy video, we see a drunk man jumping on the Cybertruck's windshield. They say the smarter guy gives up the first in such a situation, which is why I'm not surprised that the windshield finally cracked. The video was promptly replied to by another Cybertruck owner who confessed to using the pickup as a "soccer ball rebounder." That was until the side mirror broke, proving another soft spot. No wonder Tesla fans want the mirrors removed altogether, they're a liability.
I'll end with the story of another Cybertruck owner who crashed it at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on the first day of ownership. The story went viral on Monday after the owner claimed the hotel valet crashed it and asked Elon Musk for a replacement. It was later proved that he lied and that he crashed the truck himself. His original story is still online and community-noted, proving that some truly deserve their fate.
But just because they have one now doesn't mean they will keep it forever. While some have already flipped their Cybertrucks for a profit, others have ruined them for free in various incidents, one more stupid than the other. And the worst part is that, no matter how long you waited for a Cybertruck delivery, a replacement will take a great deal longer. Repairs are also impacted by parts availability, so it might take a while before being able to impress your pals again if you ruin your truck.
Despite this, we've already seen people destroying their Cybertruck while trying to prove how indestructible it is. In some cases, these were deliberate acts in the name of science, and the owners knew what they were doing and were ready to fix them should things go sideways. We've seen this with the Unplugged Performance's truck at the King of the Hammers event last month when the Cybertruck's suspension broke under abuse.
However, in other cases, people were just trying all sorts of stupid things, thinking nothing wrong could happen. Some shot at their Cybertruck, trying to mimic the launch video showing that the Cybertruck might be bulletproof. Recently, dudes at Vegas Auto Gallery charged at the Cybertruck with a baseball bat. Of course, the stainless steel was dented, so what they were trying to prove is unclear.
In another crazy video, we see a drunk man jumping on the Cybertruck's windshield. They say the smarter guy gives up the first in such a situation, which is why I'm not surprised that the windshield finally cracked. The video was promptly replied to by another Cybertruck owner who confessed to using the pickup as a "soccer ball rebounder." That was until the side mirror broke, proving another soft spot. No wonder Tesla fans want the mirrors removed altogether, they're a liability.
I'll end with the story of another Cybertruck owner who crashed it at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on the first day of ownership. The story went viral on Monday after the owner claimed the hotel valet crashed it and asked Elon Musk for a replacement. It was later proved that he lied and that he crashed the truck himself. His original story is still online and community-noted, proving that some truly deserve their fate.
Was a great soccer ball rebounder today until this pic.twitter.com/ojYqMEYyN6— Rick Nelson (@Thisisrickster) March 4, 2024
This is true, incident happened around 2am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck... BHH is not at fault! https://t.co/HBp0ow0rRk— J$LATT (@jackdidthatt) March 4, 2024