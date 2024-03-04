Tesla Watches Silently As the Cybertrucks Make Flippers Richer

Despite the no-resale clause Tesla introduced in the Cybertruck sales contract, people are flipping the electric pickup like there's no tomorrow. The unit that became famous last week for being sold at a Manheim auction is now back on the market, making $45K for the new owner. So far, Tesla hasn't tried to enforce the no-resale clause, and some say it might never do.

8 photos Photo: Tesla, Cybertruck Owners Club