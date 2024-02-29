Car Flipping Much? A Brand-New Tesla Cybertruck Just Sold for a Staggering $244,000

What in the world has just happened? We fell asleep and woke up to this: a Tesla Cybertruck sold for a staggering $244,000, which is more than double the price of the Foundation Series.
In order to prevent car flipping, Tesla does not allow owners to sell their brand-new Cybertruck during the first year of ownership. However, someone just did. The vehicle was listed for sale on Cox Automotive's website, and bidding went crazy, going all the way to $244,000. This is how much someone paid to get their hands on the Tesla Cybertruck.
The buyer is reportedly a Porsche dealership from South Orlando, Florida. They placed the winning bid on February 28. The truck they purchased was the Foundation Series, the only version that is currently being delivered by Tesla, which costs $120,000.
Mathematics shows us that something must have gone terribly wrong, and things escalated quickly, going to an insane $244,000. That is more than double than what the owner paid to drive the model home. Not to mention that they sold a brand-new vehicle, which must have been delivered to them on November 30 at the earliest.
It remains to be seen if the transaction will go all the way, considering that Tesla prohibits owners from selling their trucks by a precautionary clause in the purchase contract and requires them to proceed to a buyback if they want to get rid of the vehicle.
Otherwise, they might end up paying the $50,000 penalty imposed by Tesla or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, “whichever is greater.” This means that the entire profit achieved following the sale, which is of $124,000, might end up in Tesla's bank account.
Tesla has a very long waiting list of customers willing to purchase a Cybertruck, with the numbers reportedly exceeding 2 million firm orders and waiting times being as long as five years. The carmaker started deliveries on November 30 in a special event. Ten customers received their shiny, new, stainless steel electric pickup truck on that day at the Giga Texas.
One thing is for sure. We are going to keep an eye on Porsche Orlando, the dealership that bought the Cybertruck, to see what they are up to with it.
The $244,000 Cybertruck is far from being the most expensive. Back in October 2023, even before deliveries started, a Tesla truck was auctioned off for $400,000 during a Petersen Automotive Museum gala event hosted by Jay Leno. The winning bidder actually received a build slot and not the actual car.
Aaaand soooold for $244k to the dork that didn’t read the contract right over there.. https://t.co/7mbaBo8VLw pic.twitter.com/H4CdWGMxcb— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) February 28, 2024