Early Cybertruck Owners Discover That Tesla's Electric Pickup Is Far From Perfect

The Cybertruck is the most exciting product Tesla released in years, and the hype is still sky-high. However, as the excitement waned, early adopters noticed that the electric pickup was far from perfect. From missing features to software issues and even mechanical problems, the Cybertruck hides many surprises. And that is not even considering the build quality problems that many complained about.
The first Cybertruck owners paid over $100,000 for what Tesla called the "Foundation Series," an all-inclusive variant that many say is worth the premium. However, Tesla's most complex product to date might suffer from teething problems not expected from a luxury vehicle. Many suggested that the Cybertruck's build quality was not up to the best in the industry, citing misaligned body panels, loose parts, rattles, and squeaks that are not expected from a $100K vehicle.
We've already seen people complaining about missing features and software issues, and we know there are many things Tesla needs to improve in future software updates. In several instances, the Cybertruck's infotainment system went blank, leaving owners with a partly functional vehicle. Following an investigation and subsequent software update, Tesla fixed these issues, which seem to have been eliminated. Tesla is also working to bring locking differentials to the Cybertruck in a future software update, as promised. Not to mention that driver assistance systems like Full Self-Driving and even Basic Autopilot are still non-functional.
Ben from VoyageATX, an EV servicing company based in Austin, who owns one of the early Cybertruck units, shared his experience with the Cybertruck on YouTube. The video is titled "Everything wrong with my Cybertruck," suggesting that there might be many issues. However, if you watch the video below, you'll see that owning the Cybertruck was mostly a positive experience, with few problems to report. Moreover, Ben was satisfied with Tesla's service, whose employees went out of their way to solve most of the issues.
Aside from these fixable noises and fit-and-finish complaints, the most serious problem Ben wants it investigated is a strange noise coming out of the drive units when accelerating and decelerating. Ben describes it as "chirping," and service center mechanics think a faulty bearing might cause it. Ben is very relaxed about that and thinks it's something he'll take care of on a future Service Center visit. The most concerning thing for him is the availability of spare parts, which complicates repairs.
However, not all Cybertruck owners were so lucky with their units. Ryan Levenson from The Kilowatts, an X account well-known in the Tesla community, has experienced all kinds of software errors, apparently caused by a faulty rear steering actuator. Ryan is frustrated because he had the Cybertruck for less than a month and only drove it for a week, while the truck spent twice as much time in service. There's no ETA on the parts, so the Cybertruck might be stuck in service for a long time. This reflects the same part availability problem that other Cybertruck owners indicated.
As of today, my Cybertruck has been in service twice as long as it’s been in my possession. 7 days in possession & 14 days in the shop. I know the team is doing everything they can to get our truck back on the road quickly but had to share for transparency. pic.twitter.com/eNssqJ8rsK— The Kilowatts ⚡️ (@klwtts) February 27, 2024