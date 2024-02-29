Get Ready for a New Kind of Hydrogen-Powered VIP Jet

As if the SkyBus and SkyTruck weren’t impressive enough, a VIP version of the high-capacity hybrid aircraft designed by Lyte Aviation is also in the works, gearing up to hit the American market in a few years.
There’s an incredible variety in the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) industry right now, but the SkyBus concept and its variants seem to be in a league of their own. It combines an unprecedented capacity (40 seats for the passenger configuration or 4.5 tons for the cargo version) with hydrogen-electric propulsion for an extended range. Following the positive feedback among industry players, the UK-based Lyte Aviation decided to also develop a more luxurious version – the LA-44 X Prime, which is a 19-seat business jet.
A US-based operator has already made sure that all three versions will be available to American passengers. Ghenus Air has pre-ordered ten aircraft from Lyte Aviation aimed at both corporate executives and small-group tourists. This brings the total number of confirmed pre-orders for the Lyte aircraft to 20 so far, which is impressive because SkyBus is still only a concept.
It will be years before the first units are produced and delivered, yet visionary industry players such as Ghenus Air are willing to wait. The aircraft that were pre-ordered now are estimated to be delivered in five to six years, when they'll kick off operations in the US and Korean markets. The targeted customers? According to Ghenus, these will primarily be VIP customers in Los Angeles and Seoul.
In the meantime, Lyte is putting the final touches on the exclusive LA-44 X Prime. Imagine a green, luxurious aircraft that could take off right in front of your home or at your company's doorstep. The first full-scale prototype of the SkyBus is also in full development, and it should be completed somewhere in the next two years.
Lyte sees a great future ahead. With 20 pre-orders in less than a year, it expects these numbers to skyrocket once the full-scale prototype is up and running. It also has a grandiose vision for air mobility based on regular regional flights conducted by 40-seat eVTOLs like the SkyBus.
This innovative high-capacity aircraft aims to incorporate two major aspects with a revolutionary potential for urban air mobility; one is the power of green hydrogen, and the other is the unutilized potential of small, regional airports across the globe.
The SkyBus will be six times faster than a ground-based bus and five times more fuel-efficient than a helicopter. It combines a tandem tilt-wing design with two separate propulsion systems for improved performance. The electric component will harness the power of hydrogen fuel cells, while the conventional turbine is designed to be compatible with SAF (sustainable aviation fuel).
