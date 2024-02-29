Would You Ever Buy a Red Audi S4? It's Cheaper Than an A3 Sedan

Thinking of sprucing up your collection with a sports sedan that doesn't corner that well? How about a 2016 Audi S4?
Made in the final year of assembly, right before the B9 generation replaced it, it is a B8 with a supercharged 3.0-liter motor under the hood, quattro all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed S Tronic transmission.
It came with 328 brake horsepower (333 ps/245 kW) from the factory, and the engine used to push out 325 pound-foot (440 Nm) of torque when the car was new. In the meantime, though, it has received an APR Stage 1 tune, and it is said to have 433 hp (439 ps/323 kW) on tap.
Besides the power boost, which makes it almost as punchy as the era's RS 4, the true range-topper of the series that enjoyed 444 hp (450 ps/331 kW), this 2016 Audi S4 also features new Michelin tires wrapped around the aftermarket wheels. It has privacy windows, a few chrome accents here and there, the usual S logos, and a red paint finish that makes it a bit less appealing, as most people would go for white, black, or gray.
Ordered new in Newport Beach, California, this Audi S4 is more than capable of putting a smile on the faces of its occupants. It is a nicely-maintained copy, too, which hasn't seen much action over the last eight years. The odometer read 59,380 miles (95,563 km) at the time of cataloging, so it has a lot of life left in it. It only needs a new owner in the papers and some gasoline in the tank to hit the road again and prove its mettle against other similar rides.
How much would it set you back should you decide to buy it? That would be $32,900, or $2,900 less than the MSRP of a brand-new A3 Sedan. Mind you, there are more affordable B9 generation Audi S4s on sale than this one. As a matter of fact, it is on the pricey side of things, but it should be worth it, considering the relatively low mileage and overall appearance. As far as we can tell, the only drawback is the red paint finish, but at least it came like this from the factory. So, would you buy it if you were shopping for such a ride?
This S4 has black leather upholstery wrapped around the S-branded bucket seats with integrated headrests, rear seats, front and rear central armrests, and other parts of the cabin. It also has a flat-bottom steering wheel, some metal trim to contrast the overall black appearance, and what appears to be the original infotainment system that looks way smaller than the brand's modern offering. In fact, we cannot see any modifications here, and that's a plus in our book.
