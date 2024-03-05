Tall Boy Is an Aluminum-Skinned, Four-Berth Teardrop Trailer With Stand-Up Ceiling Height

Due to their compact form factor, teardrop trailers are not usually considered suitable for family outdoor adventures, but Oregon-based RV manufacturer Bend Teardrop wants to bust this misconception with a series of family-friendly models, the latest of which not only fits a group of four but also offers full standing height inside.
People's desire to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life and enjoy the tranquility of nature has led to a rise in demand for RVs, as camping and road-tripping are now a favorite pastime activity. The RV market abounds with great rigs for getting out there and exploring the outdoors with the entire family, but not everyone can afford or wants to invest in a big RV. Smaller travel trailers are a better option for those who love spontaneous trips or want more flexibility and convenience on a reasonable budget.
Bend Teardrop's newest addition to its lineup of family-friendly teardrop trailers is called Tall Boy and brings an innovative approach to design and space utilization. It boasts the iconic teardrop-shaped design and is built on the same 6 x 12-ft (1.8 x 3.6 m) chassis that serves as a foundation for the company's elongated Double Family camper, renowned for its spacious interior. But, as its name suggests, this new model comes with a higher roof to create a standing-height base camp for outdoorsy families. It offers six feet (1.8 m) of standing height inside without any lifting, sliding, or other gimmicks involved.
Designed with a surprisingly spacious and comfortable sleeping area for four people that can also double as a mobile lounge and a thoughtfully laid-out tailgate galley kitchen, the Tall Boy offers a balanced mix of convenience and practicality and is a great option for anyone who wants an easy-to-tow and versatile rig for an easier camping experience.
A full-sized 5.8 x 2-foot (1.8 x 0.6 meter) entry door offers access inside, where you are greeted by a sofa lounge opposite the doorway and a large fixed bed at the rear. This is the day configuration, and you can set up a small table in front of the sofa to form a little living room for those situations when you are caught in a thunderstorm and can't spend the day outdoors.
For the night, the standard sleeping setup includes the full-sized 70.5 x 54-inch rear bed and two 70 x 26-inch bunk beds, as the front couch's backrest flips up to turn into a sleeping space. The manufacturer offers alternative layouts to fit the customer's needs, so a larger back bed is possible, as well as a couple's configuration with a super-queen bed and a dinette table booth.
Storage space for personal items is also well taken care of, with large partitioned drawers under the bottom bunk, storage cubbies, and a 71 x 24-inch storage area under the back bed. For smaller knick-knacks, there is also a shelf above the rear bed.
With the new Tall Boy camper, going on far-flung adventures doesn't have to mean freeze-dried meals and sandwiches, as the trailer comes with a classic, spacious teardrop trailer galley that offers ample storage and workspace and allows owners to customize it as they see fit. It comes standard with a countertop, sink basin, storage spaces to keep everything within easy reach, and LED lighting, with the owners free to add their choice of appliances, such as fridges/coolers, stovetops, cooking plates, and more.
In terms of costs, Tall Boy stand-in teardrop trailer is on the affordable side, with a starting price of US $18,995. Considering its thoughtful design and sturdy build that will last for generations, it's a fair price. With its surprisingly spacious interior, standing height, and customizable tailgate kitchen, this teardrop trailer is a great option for families who want to unplug and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like gathering around a campfire, feasting on s'mores, and gazing at the stars.
The aluminum-skinned body of the trailer is 17.4-foot (5.3-meter) long and 8.3-foot (2.5-meter) high, with the extended roof height significantly enhancing its versatility. When you get inside, you will also notice right away that the roof is more level than on other teardrops, which means the extra height can be enjoyed throughout the cabin.
Regardless of the chosen interior configuration, Bend Teardrop makes sure the interior gets enough natural light with tinted screened slider windows on each side, two driver-side porthole windows, and a tall vertical door window.
Other noteworthy features that make Tall Boy stand out from the crowd include a 200-W rooftop solar system, a 2-in hitch receiver, a brake system, rear stabilizer jacks, and an AC shore power hookup. Optional features for an enhanced camping experience are also available, such as a 19-L fridge box, an onboard battery system and inverter for longer off-grid trips, heating and AC, and a side-mounted exterior awning for a bit of shade and shelter from the elements. With a total dry weight of only 1,995 lbs, this teardrop is light enough to be easily towed by a wide range of vehicles and can even be moved around by hand to position it as you want at camp.
