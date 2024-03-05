Indian FTR Gains New Colors for 2024 and Not Much Else

With no trace of modesty bike maker Indian calls its FTR model an American original. Offered all by itself in a category Indian calls Standard, the family of FTR bikes comes as a compelling offering for anyone who is in the market for a ride that both impresses and delivers.
There are six FTRs to be had at the moment on the American market, namely the FTR, FTR Sport, FTR R Carbon, FTR Rally, FTR x 100% R Carbon, and FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. Except for the Rally and the two x special editions, the range just got refreshed with new color choices for the 2024 model year.
The standard version of the bike is now available in a single color combination, bright Indy Red on the fuel tank, sitting on top of a black frame and wheels. The FTR logo can be seen proudly displayed on the sides of the fuel tank, and for this entire setup the bike maker is charging at least $13,499.
The slightly more aggressive FTR Sport offers two new color choices for the new model year, Granite Gray Blue and Granite Gray. The former is backed by a "stealthy” bodywork, while the latter is offset by a contrasting blue on the fuel tank (in the form of the logo), wheels, and shock spring. The existing paint scheme, Storm Gray and red, continues to be offered as well. Indian has set the price tag for the FTR Sport in the new color scheme at $15,749.
Last but not least, the FTR R Carbon was gifted for 2024 with a new carbon fiber body set adorned by the FTR logo in the usual position on the fuel tank – a feature this model did not display before. The rather dull colors of the bodywork are offset by gold on the Ohlins suspension gear, red on the frame and wheels, and yellow on the shock spring. This one is priced at $17,249 over at Indian in its standard configuration.
All FTR models remain powered by the same engine, the 1,203c liquid-cooled V-twin that delivers 120 horsepower and an equal Nm of torque. They also share the same wheels, 17-inch cast pieces of hardware wrapped in Metzeler Sportec tires. Stopping power is ensured by means of Brembo brakes.
Indian has fitted all of these new FTR motorcycles, but also the x special editions, with traction and cruise control, a four-inch touchscreen running the bike maker's Ride Command and turn-by-turn navigation.
Indian says the new colors for the range are now available on international markets as well, but for people living outside the U.S. a call to the local dealer is advised for those wishing to learn more about availability and price.
