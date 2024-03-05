You Didn't See This Coming: Teeny-Tiny Android Keyboard Due to Android Auto

Google has plenty of things to fix in the Android Auto world, and the company can add a new, completely unexpected, and as strange as possible problem to the list.
Users have started complaining of a mysterious problem that causes the Android keyboard to be so small that they can no longer use it. The keyboard's dimensions are reduced after running Android Auto, and it's impossible to figure out why the in-car experience impacts the typing experience on Android.
If you've been part of the Android Auto world for over a couple of weeks, you probably know that the app sometimes causes problems that not even the search giant can explain. Android Auto occasionally breaks down seemingly unrelated features, and this new keyboard issue is proof of that.
Here's everything you must know about the glitch, and please head over to the comment box after the jump if you have tips on how to resolve it.
The most recent Android Auto stable version is 11.4, but Google has also shipped version 11.5 in the beta program.
However, the rollout happens in stages, so not everybody runs the same version. It's also unknown if all users hitting this behavior run Android 14, as Google's latest mobile operating system causes multiple problems in the car.
For example, Android 14 often breaks down Android Auto wireless, with users who install the new operating system complaining that switching to wired was the only option to continue running the app.
The bug appearing this week could be a sign that Android 14 isn't the culprit this time, though, considering the bug affects the non-Android Auto experience, an app update is unlikely to be at fault.
The only way to restore the typical keyboard dimensions and configuration is to reboot the phone. It's another sign that the operating system could be responsible for the problem.
The error happens on Android Auto wired and wireless, so the connection method doesn't make a difference. It's unclear if only a certain phone model is affected, but so far, I've seen mostly Samsung owners reporting this behavior in their cars.
Meanwhile, the only workaround appears to be rebooting the phone when the keyboard becomes that tiny thing you can no longer use. It's unclear if the glitch impacts third-party keyboards, but everybody reporting this behavior uses the default Android keyboard. If third-party apps run correctly, you can try to install SwiftKey, as Microsoft's keyboard app might not be affected by the error after you shut down Android Auto.
Thanks to this feature, users can determine the apps they wouldn't be able to use when the vehicle is in motion. One example is GameSnacks, a collection of games that users can play right on the infotainment screen. Before this update, users only received an on-screen prompt when they launched games with the vehicle moving, but thanks to the new feature, they'll see the P flag on the app drawer even before the launch.
Google is also working on other big changes for Android Auto, including creating more consistency between phones and media receivers. For example, Android Auto will soon import the mobile device's wallpaper and the default icon design, making the transition from the smartphone to the head unit more seamless. The feature will support only Samsung devices, but Google could add support for other Android OEMs later this year.
With Google's I/O developer event already on the radar, I expect the search giant to share more Android Auto news later this spring, including how artificial intelligence will improve the experience behind the wheel. The first AI-powered feature in Android Auto is message summaries, as Google Assistant can summarize long conversations and provide drivers with only the essential bits and relevant responses. Message summaries are now rolling out to Android Auto users.
If you've been part of the Android Auto world for over a couple of weeks, you probably know that the app sometimes causes problems that not even the search giant can explain. Android Auto occasionally breaks down seemingly unrelated features, and this new keyboard issue is proof of that.
Here's everything you must know about the glitch, and please head over to the comment box after the jump if you have tips on how to resolve it.
The bug.The first thing you must know is that the glitch appeared earlier this week, though it's unclear if a recent Android Auto update is responsible.
The most recent Android Auto stable version is 11.4, but Google has also shipped version 11.5 in the beta program.
However, the rollout happens in stages, so not everybody runs the same version. It's also unknown if all users hitting this behavior run Android 14, as Google's latest mobile operating system causes multiple problems in the car.
For example, Android 14 often breaks down Android Auto wireless, with users who install the new operating system complaining that switching to wired was the only option to continue running the app.
The bug appearing this week could be a sign that Android 14 isn't the culprit this time, though, considering the bug affects the non-Android Auto experience, an app update is unlikely to be at fault.
Users who encounter the glitch claim the keyboard becomes so small that reading the symbol on each key is almost impossible. The key size is unchanged, with only the font size seemingly impacted.
The only way to restore the typical keyboard dimensions and configuration is to reboot the phone. It's another sign that the operating system could be responsible for the problem.
The error happens on Android Auto wired and wireless, so the connection method doesn't make a difference. It's unclear if only a certain phone model is affected, but so far, I've seen mostly Samsung owners reporting this behavior in their cars.
Google's response.Google has so far remained tight-lipped on the problem, but a Community Specialist who is also a member of the Android Auto team asked for more information on the official support forums.
The search giant has yet to begin an investigation, explaining that it needs more information on the reported behavior, but once it collects all the requested data, it should begin looking into what happens on these Android devices.
Meanwhile, the only workaround appears to be rebooting the phone when the keyboard becomes that tiny thing you can no longer use. It's unclear if the glitch impacts third-party keyboards, but everybody reporting this behavior uses the default Android keyboard. If third-party apps run correctly, you can try to install SwiftKey, as Microsoft's keyboard app might not be affected by the error after you shut down Android Auto.
Android Auto improvements.Meanwhile, Google seems more focused on improving the experience with Android Auto on other fronts. The company has recently started rolling out a subtle improvement on the Android Auto app drawer, adding a small "P" indicator for apps that can only be used when the vehicle is parked.
Thanks to this feature, users can determine the apps they wouldn't be able to use when the vehicle is in motion. One example is GameSnacks, a collection of games that users can play right on the infotainment screen. Before this update, users only received an on-screen prompt when they launched games with the vehicle moving, but thanks to the new feature, they'll see the P flag on the app drawer even before the launch.
Google is also working on other big changes for Android Auto, including creating more consistency between phones and media receivers. For example, Android Auto will soon import the mobile device's wallpaper and the default icon design, making the transition from the smartphone to the head unit more seamless. The feature will support only Samsung devices, but Google could add support for other Android OEMs later this year.
With Google's I/O developer event already on the radar, I expect the search giant to share more Android Auto news later this spring, including how artificial intelligence will improve the experience behind the wheel. The first AI-powered feature in Android Auto is message summaries, as Google Assistant can summarize long conversations and provide drivers with only the essential bits and relevant responses. Message summaries are now rolling out to Android Auto users.