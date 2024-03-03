Android Auto 11.5 Spotted Online, First Build Now Available

Android Auto still offers a half-baked experience to some users, keeping Google super-busy these days, but the accelerated release cadence gives hope that the application will soon be more stable and reliable.
Updates land at a faster pace, particularly thanks to the beta program, which gives users the opportunity to try out new builds before the production rollout kicks off.
A new Android Auto beta build has recently been spotted online, as Google has started testing version 11.5 with users enrolled in its testing program. Anyone can download Android Auto 11.5 beta thanks to the standalone APK installer, though the pre-release software is specifically aimed at power users who agree to send feedback to the search giant.
Android Auto beta builds are released specifically for testing purposes. Users must report the bugs they discover, giving Google extra time and information to polish every build before rolling out the same update to non-beta users.
Android Auto 11.5 beta comes without a changelog, so the only way to spot the improvements is to install it and look for new features. I installed version 11.5 on my phone but couldn't notice any big difference. However, it doesn't mean this new update won't bring good news to users, as Google has already started the phased rollout of several new features.
For example, one of the biggest new features now rolling out to Android Auto users is the support for message summaries. Google has integrated artificial intelligence into Google Assistant to read long conversations and busy chats to create summaries for drivers. The feature reduces the driver's distraction by providing users only with the essential tidbits from conversations, allowing them to focus on the road without missing important messages.
Google announced the AI integration in January but has already started the rollout, though the company did not announce a date for the broad availability phase. More users have confirmed that message summaries became available in their cars, but I didn't get the feature yet. Android Auto 11.5 beta doesn't enable the feature for me.
Before rushing to the Android Auto 11.5 beta APK installer, it's important to remember that this release is part of Google's testing program, coming with an increased likelihood of bugs. Android Auto is already occasionally unstable, with bugs coming and going regularly, but a beta build could hit more problems, including crashes and features not working as expected. It's why you shouldn't use beta builds as your daily drivers.
Google did not reveal the date when Android Auto 11.5 is projected to enter the production channel, but if no major bug is discovered, non-beta users should start getting the update in one or two weeks. The rollout will take place through the Google Play Store using a similar phased rollout process.
A new Android Auto beta build has recently been spotted online, as Google has started testing version 11.5 with users enrolled in its testing program. Anyone can download Android Auto 11.5 beta thanks to the standalone APK installer, though the pre-release software is specifically aimed at power users who agree to send feedback to the search giant.
Android Auto beta builds are released specifically for testing purposes. Users must report the bugs they discover, giving Google extra time and information to polish every build before rolling out the same update to non-beta users.
Android Auto 11.5 beta comes without a changelog, so the only way to spot the improvements is to install it and look for new features. I installed version 11.5 on my phone but couldn't notice any big difference. However, it doesn't mean this new update won't bring good news to users, as Google has already started the phased rollout of several new features.
For example, one of the biggest new features now rolling out to Android Auto users is the support for message summaries. Google has integrated artificial intelligence into Google Assistant to read long conversations and busy chats to create summaries for drivers. The feature reduces the driver's distraction by providing users only with the essential tidbits from conversations, allowing them to focus on the road without missing important messages.
Google announced the AI integration in January but has already started the rollout, though the company did not announce a date for the broad availability phase. More users have confirmed that message summaries became available in their cars, but I didn't get the feature yet. Android Auto 11.5 beta doesn't enable the feature for me.
Before rushing to the Android Auto 11.5 beta APK installer, it's important to remember that this release is part of Google's testing program, coming with an increased likelihood of bugs. Android Auto is already occasionally unstable, with bugs coming and going regularly, but a beta build could hit more problems, including crashes and features not working as expected. It's why you shouldn't use beta builds as your daily drivers.
Google did not reveal the date when Android Auto 11.5 is projected to enter the production channel, but if no major bug is discovered, non-beta users should start getting the update in one or two weeks. The rollout will take place through the Google Play Store using a similar phased rollout process.