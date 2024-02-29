Rumors About Rivian Launching CarPlay Support Later This Year Set the Internet on Fire

One of the most-requested features in the Rivian world has been the support for mobile phone projection systems like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Although Rivian refused to play ball, owners have not lost hope that the EV startup would one day allow them to use their phones instead of the proprietary user interface. A new rumor from a Rivian guide indicates that the EV startup might reconsider the Apple CarPlay support sooner than anticipated.
Rivian has been spoiling its customers with timely software updates delivered remotely, something only Tesla offered until recently. Despite the many improvements Rivian brought to its fleet, owners would still want more flexibility, namely the option to use their own phones via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. These phone projection systems are hugely popular among car owners despite carmakers trying to keep user data for themselves. However, Tesla and Rivian refused to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.
Given Tesla's tight grip on the EV market, the EV maker has not been pressured to offer better phone integration. If you ask Tesla owners, most would tell you that Tesla software is better, and they do not see why they would use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Not the same is true for Rivian, though. The EV startup is still in the process of conquering market share, and it could use any help it could get to expand its user base. One easy way to do that is to please as many people as possible.
Yet, Rivian refused to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support in its vehicles, saddening many people. Some were adamant they would not consider buying a Rivian because it lacked these features. While Rivian refused to oblige, the owners tried to move things by starting a petition to get their beloved Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Some even resorted to third-party solutions, like installing an additional screen in the cockpit specifically for the phone projection functions.
One anonymous Rivian guide spilled more gas on the fire by telling a potential customer that Rivian would launch Apple CarPlay support by the end of the year. The news exploded on social media, even though there are slim chances that a Rivian guide has any idea about the company's plans. As some have already said, he could've said whatever just to register a sale in this tight economic environment. Even if this is not true, Rivian should consider this feature to maximize its potential customer base.
Maybe Android Auto/Apple CarPlay would not offer many benefits to a Rivian owner compared to the built-in infotainment system, but it wouldn't hurt either. Since Rivian's infotainment system is already based on Android Automotive, implementing such functions wouldn't be too hard. These highly sought-after features would allow Rivian to convince more people to buy one of their trucks. Even GM cannot afford to hold off on Apple CarPlay despite its efforts to do just that.
If you're wondering what's so special about Android Auto or Apple CarPlay that people want them so badly, it's the simple and very polished user interface. Tesla UI is good, and Rivian might not be far behind, but neither offers the flexibility of a mobile phone. App support is limited, with neither Tesla nor Rivian EVs able to run Waze, for instance. Apple Music support is OK-ish at Tesla, but Rivian owners are left with Bluetooth streaming only. What do you think about carmakers refusing to offer AA/CarPlay support? Let us know in the Comments section below.
Given Tesla's tight grip on the EV market, the EV maker has not been pressured to offer better phone integration. If you ask Tesla owners, most would tell you that Tesla software is better, and they do not see why they would use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Not the same is true for Rivian, though. The EV startup is still in the process of conquering market share, and it could use any help it could get to expand its user base. One easy way to do that is to please as many people as possible.
Yet, Rivian refused to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support in its vehicles, saddening many people. Some were adamant they would not consider buying a Rivian because it lacked these features. While Rivian refused to oblige, the owners tried to move things by starting a petition to get their beloved Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Some even resorted to third-party solutions, like installing an additional screen in the cockpit specifically for the phone projection functions.
One anonymous Rivian guide spilled more gas on the fire by telling a potential customer that Rivian would launch Apple CarPlay support by the end of the year. The news exploded on social media, even though there are slim chances that a Rivian guide has any idea about the company's plans. As some have already said, he could've said whatever just to register a sale in this tight economic environment. Even if this is not true, Rivian should consider this feature to maximize its potential customer base.
Maybe Android Auto/Apple CarPlay would not offer many benefits to a Rivian owner compared to the built-in infotainment system, but it wouldn't hurt either. Since Rivian's infotainment system is already based on Android Automotive, implementing such functions wouldn't be too hard. These highly sought-after features would allow Rivian to convince more people to buy one of their trucks. Even GM cannot afford to hold off on Apple CarPlay despite its efforts to do just that.
If you're wondering what's so special about Android Auto or Apple CarPlay that people want them so badly, it's the simple and very polished user interface. Tesla UI is good, and Rivian might not be far behind, but neither offers the flexibility of a mobile phone. App support is limited, with neither Tesla nor Rivian EVs able to run Waze, for instance. Apple Music support is OK-ish at Tesla, but Rivian owners are left with Bluetooth streaming only. What do you think about carmakers refusing to offer AA/CarPlay support? Let us know in the Comments section below.