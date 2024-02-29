Revel's Updated Rascal V2 Is Here and Better Than Ever: It'll Cost You an Arm and a Leg

I recently started dabbling in full-suspension MTBs, and as I explored this category of cycling, I ran across a machine whose timing can't be beaten, the all-new Rascal from Revel Bikes.
Back in 2019, the world would receive word of a new bicycle manufacturer on the cycling scene. That name is Revel, and the fact that this crew managed to stay alive in an industry dominated by timeless brands, the likes of Trek, Cannondale, and countless others, is nothing more than a testament to their know-how.
Well, it's this know-how that has led us to the ravishing monster before us, the all-new Rascal (AKA Rascal V2), or, as I like to call it, the Rascal 2. Oh, and just so that we're on the same page in terms of what this bike is meant for, Revel mentions that it's the "One Bike to Rule Them All." With a statement such as that, how could I resist bringing this puppy to light?
Now, whenever I talk about a bike, I like to start off with the frame or the backbone for what we see. That said, this time around, Revel has chosen to craft the wonder we see from nothing other than carbon fiber, so we can clearly expect one heck of a price tag for this one. Don't believe me? The frame alone, with no shocks, cockpit, or anything else for that matter, is selling for $3,600 (€3,300 at current exchange rates).
That frame is also designed to provide a soft ride somewhere in the middle of what the industry has to offer. For example, the rear brings 130 mm of travel to the game, so clearly more than an XC MTB, and the front is designed to handle forks with 140 mm of travel, so it's not quite the downhill machine some may want. Oh, and 29-inch wheels will be your best friend for this one.
While all that really does sound like an MTB that sits in the middle of capability, there's one very important feature to note: the CBF suspension linkage. It's called the Canfield Balance Formula, and since the late 90s, Canfield Bikes has been working with, developing, and finetuning parallel-link suspensions.
According to some of our more experienced readers/riders, a rear wheel or axle path, in a perfect world, is supposed to move as parallel to the seat tube as possible. But that's a hard trick to pull off, and my explorations into the subject haven't revealed any manufacturers that have achieved this. Some just get really close. Feel free to leave a comment with the machine you feel has the best rear-wheel path.
What does all this mean for you and me? Well, unless you're someone who's been riding bikes for ages and even brings home gold medals whenever you can, you'll probably never exploit all of this bike's capabilities, so why spend $6,000 (€5,500) on a complete build with an SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and a RockShox fork and shock? Beats me; I'm a fan of hardtails.
Now, I understand that it's rather difficult to understand precisely how this bike feels and what it can do, so to help you along, allow me to point out a few details regarding geometry. Overall, we're looking at a 65.5-degree headtube through all sizes, and the effective seat tube angle can be found, ranging from 76 degrees to 77, depending on the size of the frame.
Better yet, have a look at the video below, and if you can do what those riders are doing, then you know the Rascal V2 is for you. Still not convinced? Try finding one in a local dealership and give it a good old test ride. Stay safe out there, and always wear a helmet while riding.
Well, it's this know-how that has led us to the ravishing monster before us, the all-new Rascal (AKA Rascal V2), or, as I like to call it, the Rascal 2. Oh, and just so that we're on the same page in terms of what this bike is meant for, Revel mentions that it's the "One Bike to Rule Them All." With a statement such as that, how could I resist bringing this puppy to light?
Now, whenever I talk about a bike, I like to start off with the frame or the backbone for what we see. That said, this time around, Revel has chosen to craft the wonder we see from nothing other than carbon fiber, so we can clearly expect one heck of a price tag for this one. Don't believe me? The frame alone, with no shocks, cockpit, or anything else for that matter, is selling for $3,600 (€3,300 at current exchange rates).
As for the updates Revel has in store for this model, well, it's actually a complete redesign of the Rascal V1, but it still holds true to the dynamics the lineup has grown to be known for. For example, the V2 is slacker and longer than the V1 and even uses improved carbon layup techniques to improve lateral stiffness, while, and this is a big one, reducing weight by 150 grams.
That frame is also designed to provide a soft ride somewhere in the middle of what the industry has to offer. For example, the rear brings 130 mm of travel to the game, so clearly more than an XC MTB, and the front is designed to handle forks with 140 mm of travel, so it's not quite the downhill machine some may want. Oh, and 29-inch wheels will be your best friend for this one.
While all that really does sound like an MTB that sits in the middle of capability, there's one very important feature to note: the CBF suspension linkage. It's called the Canfield Balance Formula, and since the late 90s, Canfield Bikes has been working with, developing, and finetuning parallel-link suspensions.
In the process, they've been focusing on nothing more than the CC (Center of Curvature) of bicycle suspensions, and with it, Canfield brings a more "versatile, smooth, and efficient" riding experience. It's meant to reduce or eliminate pedal bob, give more traction, and a more solid pedaling action, directing as much of your power into the wheel as possible. While all this is rather new to me, what's important for a full suspension setup is how the rear wheel travels.
According to some of our more experienced readers/riders, a rear wheel or axle path, in a perfect world, is supposed to move as parallel to the seat tube as possible. But that's a hard trick to pull off, and my explorations into the subject haven't revealed any manufacturers that have achieved this. Some just get really close. Feel free to leave a comment with the machine you feel has the best rear-wheel path.
What does all this mean for you and me? Well, unless you're someone who's been riding bikes for ages and even brings home gold medals whenever you can, you'll probably never exploit all of this bike's capabilities, so why spend $6,000 (€5,500) on a complete build with an SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and a RockShox fork and shock? Beats me; I'm a fan of hardtails.
If, however, this is just your kind of machine, and you even have a little shrine for your gold at home, then just go all the way; drop $10,500 (€9,700) on a complete XX Eagle transmission with Code Ultimate brakes, Bike Yoke Revive dropper post, and a carbon fiber wheelset.
Now, I understand that it's rather difficult to understand precisely how this bike feels and what it can do, so to help you along, allow me to point out a few details regarding geometry. Overall, we're looking at a 65.5-degree headtube through all sizes, and the effective seat tube angle can be found, ranging from 76 degrees to 77, depending on the size of the frame.
Better yet, have a look at the video below, and if you can do what those riders are doing, then you know the Rascal V2 is for you. Still not convinced? Try finding one in a local dealership and give it a good old test ride. Stay safe out there, and always wear a helmet while riding.