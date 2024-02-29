Custom Baja Truck Camper Based on an F-350 Super Duty Has Proper Off-Grid Capabilities

If you're looking for a powerful and nimble mobile home, you could consider a truck camper. There are countless models out there for all needs and budgets. Today, I'm checking out a high-end one meant to take you deep off the beaten path while keeping you cozy. It's the latest Baja truck camper from Rossmonster.
I've covered many Rossmonster builds here on autoevolution, mostly camper vans but also some of its Baja truck campers. The Baja truck campers can be built on any full-size ¾ ton and larger chassis on long or short truck beds.
One distinctive feature of Rossmonster's Baja truck is that it comes with an actuating roof – it's designed to make the vehicle more compact, giving it a lower center of gravity when driving and off-roading. It also creates additional interior space when camping. To be more precise, the camper measures 108 inches (2.7 meters) when lowered and 126 inches (3.2 meters) when raised.
This latest creation is based on a Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat sporting a powerful 7.3-liter V8 engine. Just like on other Baja truck camper builds, Rossmonster added a custom fiberglass composite shell, which measures 125 inches, excluding the top part above the driver's cabin.
Let me start with the exterior features. To support the weight of the camper shell, the company installed airbag suspension at the rear.
At the front, you'll discover a Fab Fours front bumper complete with a 12,000-lb. (5,443 kg) Warn winch. On the passenger side, side steps make it easier to hop on inside the vehicle. Moreover, at the rear, you get a massive storage box that spans across the entire width.
On top of the camper, Rossmonster fitted six 100 W solar panels, a Maxxair fan toward the rear, a skylight at the front, and a Nomadic A/C.
The entrance is located on the passenger side of all truck campers built on long-bed trucks. For the short truck bed models, the entrance is through the rear.
I've gotten used to seeing tasteful design in Rossmonster's tiny homes on wheels. However, there's something off about the interior design of this rig. It's got maple slab door cabinetry paired with Sugarshack mint upholstered wall and ceiling panels and teak flooring.
Maybe it's just me, but the interior feels a bit outdated when it comes to aesthetics. It reminds me of the looks of RVs from a few generations ago. Someone might've said it even better in the comments of the presentation video: "it reminds me of 1980s office cubicles." I'm not bashing Rossmonster for their design work - in fact, I applauded it so many times, so I know the company can do a good job. However, since this is a custom build, it might be that the customer requested this exact look. After all, to each their own.
But let's forget about design for a bit and see how practical the interior is. This unit comes with Rossmonster's signature layout: a lounge area at the rear, a kitchen in the middle, a bathroom on the passenger's side, and a cab-over bedroom.
To get into the bed, you'll have to climb on a small custom ladder. You'll notice two bulkhead storage spots, two windows, and a skylight above. Underneath the bed, just by the ladder, there's a pass-through door leading into the driver's cabin.
Dead ahead of the entrance, Rossmonster devised a wet bathroom. It measures 24 x 34 inches (61 x 86 centimeters) and boasts a Trelino Evo M portable composting toilet, a shower, a teak mat, and brushed aluminum walls. By the way, water in this rig is provided by a 30-gallon (114-liter) freshwater tank, and it ends up in an under-mounted greywater tank. Furthermore, an AquaHot hydronic offers both hot water and heat.
The kitchen is split into two parts – one takes the form of a counter by the entrance, while the other sits opposite the lounge. The counter integrates a dual-burner induction stove, an Isotherm fridge, and two flip-up countertop extensions. Underneath, you'll discover the plumbing system.
The other part comprises a Breville oven/air fryer, a deep sink with a cutting board insert, a sizeable countertop, and multiple storage spaces.
The lounge area features a removable swivel table and an L-shaped couch upholstered in English Saddle Crest Leather. Moreover, spacious overhead cabinets above follow a U-shape and wrap around the entire rear part of the rig.
Underneath the couch, you'll discover the Aquahot hydronic system and the electrical system. The latter's highlights are 600 Ah batteries, a 3,000 W inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the solar panels on the roof. That's enough to go off the grid without worrying about running out of battery juice, especially since there aren't many power consumers inside the rig.
One thing I like about Rossmonster's builds is that there are so many windows, letting plenty of light shine inside, including a large one at the rear. What's more, all of them can be opened for better ventilation and come with bug screens and black-out shades.
All in all, Rossmonster has created yet another practical camper, although I believe the interior could've been made to look much nicer by tweaking some minor details, like the color of the countertop. The company didn't share a price for this exact unit, but it's probably somewhere around the $170,000 (€156,677) mark based on other Baja truck camper builds.