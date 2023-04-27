Rivian Owners Scream for Apple CarPlay Integration, the Carmaker Thinks It Can Do Better

Rivian has interacted more with its users lately, as its executives participated in talk shows and events. Recently, Rivian's head of software, Wassym Bensaid, answered questions from the public in a live event on Instagram. Speaking about CarPlay integration, Wassym confirmed what RJ Scaringe told Marques Brownlee in a previous interview, saying that Rivian is working on a better solution.

