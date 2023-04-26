General Motors Says Its CarPlay Replacement Will Blow Your Mind

General Motors has found itself in the midst of a major controversy it didn’t really need. Starting with the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, new electric vehicles sold under GM’s brands would no longer come with Android Auto and CarPlay.
The announcement comes at a time when the adoption of mobile phone projection reaches new records in cars. The latest Apple data reveals that CarPlay is available in 800 vehicle models sold in the United States.
General Motors will replace the two apps with Android Automotive, a fully featured operating system that comes with integrated Google services and provides the carmaker with access to more data. Given that the operating system powers the infotainment capabilities, Android Automotive can also run Android Auto and CarPlay. GM will block these features, as it’s going all-in on the full experience.
Customers didn’t receive the news very well, and many threatened to stop buying GM cars unless the company reverted its decision.
The plan already seems set in stone. GM’s CFO Paul Jacobson recently explained that the company wants to build an alternative to CarPlay and Android Auto that will make the two apps feel unnecessary. Jacobson says that customers will love the new experience, as GM is specifically working with Google to create a more compelling customer package.
At the same time, the GM executive reminds the world that his company isn’t the only one not offering CarPlay. Tesla and Rivian are two of the biggest names still ignoring mobile phone projection in their vehicles despite customer feedback requiring such capabilities.
Many believe that GM’s long-term goal with the removal of Android Auto and CarPlay is to turn its infotainment system into a money-making machine. By blocking the two systems, General Motors gets access to more data that can eventually be monetized.
However, the company guarantees that customers wouldn’t be charged a single cent for using Android Automotive in their new cars. The free promo covers the first eight years after the vehicle is purchased. General Motors hasn’t detailed what happens after the eight-year promo comes to an end. The company already insisted on several occasions that it won’t backtrack on this controversial decision.
In the meantime, other carmakers rushed to confirm their commitment to keeping Android Auto and CarPlay in their cars. With a phone in everybody’s pocket, running such apps is extremely convenient, especially as the number of supported apps keeps growing. Both Android Auto and CarPlay opened their doors to new app categories – most recently, Android Auto started accepting IoT apps that allow users to control their smart homes from the infotainment screen. Domino’s Pizza launched its food-ordering app on CarPlay as well, so drivers can send a new order without touching their phones.
