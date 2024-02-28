New Phone, Same Problems: Escaping the Wrath of Android Auto Is Nearly Impossible

Android Auto bugs are nothing unusual for long-time users, but escaping them is nearly impossible. Nothing guarantees a flawless experience, and as many Galaxy S24 buyers discovered the hard way, not even paying over $1K on a smartphone eliminates the likelihood of hitting a bug.
OnePlus 12 buyers are now reporting a similar experience after buying the device.
Launched in late 2023 in China and released in international markets in January, the OnePlus is now making its way to more buyers worldwide. Theoretically, the device should offer flawless performance on Android Auto, but users who turned to Google's forums claim this isn't the case at all.
Android Auto connection problems plague the experience with the OnePlus 12, with users complaining that the app no longer loads after connecting it to the car. Everything worked correctly before the upgrade – one user says they owned a OnePlus 7 Pro that worked flawlessly with Android Auto with the same head unit and cable.
The culprit appeared to be the new smartphone, though it's unclear what's causing the Android Auto connection problem. Someone says they tried changing cables, but Android Auto still doesn't load. They also contacted Volkswagen for support, but the dealership told them Google's software must be the culprit, considering everything worked correctly with other mobile devices.
However, I believe the problem resides in Android 14. OnePlus 12 ships with Android 14 out of the box, and the new operating system has previously been blamed for connection problems on other phones, too. Google didn't release patches to resolve the Android Auto bugs after the Android 14 update, so the chances are that the new OnePlus smartphone is suffering from the same behavior.
Users couldn't find a fix, and considering Android 14 is pre-loaded with the OnePlus 12, downgrading to Android 13 is not an option. The generic workarounds, which included changing cables, clearing the cache and the data, reinstalling Android Auto, and installing the latest builds, didn't help. Android Auto 11.4 is the most recent release, albeit it doesn't seem to address the reported connection glitch.
A Community Specialist has already joined the conversation on Google's forums, asking for more information about the glitch, including the Android Auto version where users struggle with this behavior. However, we're still far from the moment a fix could ship, so you'd better not hold your breath for an update.
Meanwhile, if you are also struggling with Android Auto on the OnePlus 12 and found a way to resolve the error, drop me a line in the box after the jump. The chances are that the issues would become more widespread as more people get the new smartphone, so every idea could help if Android Auto doesn't launch in their cars.
Launched in late 2023 in China and released in international markets in January, the OnePlus is now making its way to more buyers worldwide. Theoretically, the device should offer flawless performance on Android Auto, but users who turned to Google's forums claim this isn't the case at all.
Android Auto connection problems plague the experience with the OnePlus 12, with users complaining that the app no longer loads after connecting it to the car. Everything worked correctly before the upgrade – one user says they owned a OnePlus 7 Pro that worked flawlessly with Android Auto with the same head unit and cable.
The culprit appeared to be the new smartphone, though it's unclear what's causing the Android Auto connection problem. Someone says they tried changing cables, but Android Auto still doesn't load. They also contacted Volkswagen for support, but the dealership told them Google's software must be the culprit, considering everything worked correctly with other mobile devices.
However, I believe the problem resides in Android 14. OnePlus 12 ships with Android 14 out of the box, and the new operating system has previously been blamed for connection problems on other phones, too. Google didn't release patches to resolve the Android Auto bugs after the Android 14 update, so the chances are that the new OnePlus smartphone is suffering from the same behavior.
Users couldn't find a fix, and considering Android 14 is pre-loaded with the OnePlus 12, downgrading to Android 13 is not an option. The generic workarounds, which included changing cables, clearing the cache and the data, reinstalling Android Auto, and installing the latest builds, didn't help. Android Auto 11.4 is the most recent release, albeit it doesn't seem to address the reported connection glitch.
A Community Specialist has already joined the conversation on Google's forums, asking for more information about the glitch, including the Android Auto version where users struggle with this behavior. However, we're still far from the moment a fix could ship, so you'd better not hold your breath for an update.
Meanwhile, if you are also struggling with Android Auto on the OnePlus 12 and found a way to resolve the error, drop me a line in the box after the jump. The chances are that the issues would become more widespread as more people get the new smartphone, so every idea could help if Android Auto doesn't launch in their cars.