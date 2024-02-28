Ferrari FF Burned to a Crisp, but the "Prancing Horse" Logo at the Back Is Just Fine!

Car crashes and fires keep the used car parts market alive. And a few parts are all that is left from this Ferrari FF burned to a crisp. Watching an FF on its way to the scrap yard is heartbreaking.
This car just came in, and the used car parts firm started tearing it to pieces. There is no way anyone could inject life into it. Just about everything burned. The front end is literally disintegrated. There used to be a front mid-engine in there. But the poor 6.3-liter F140 EB V12 simply melted in the fire.
In its heydays (read "before the blaze engulfed the poor Ferrari"), this V12 pumped out 650 horsepower (659 metric horsepower) and 504 pound-feet (683 Newton meters) of torque. Those were enough to make it accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph). A seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifts steers them to both axles.
But the way things stand right now, it looks like this Ferrari FF is not going anywhere but the scrap yard once it is stripped of parts. The firm that will tear it apart will put aside everything that can be reused and will sell them all on eBay. Some of them are already available there. What is left of this Ferrari that looks as if someone used it for a campfire, you may ask.
The front end is surely going to the scrap yard as is. The front pillars must have melted in the fire, the doors are lost and gone forever, too. Nothing of that cabin could be saved, there are just ashes remained of it.
But we are looking at a practically intact rear end. The taillights, the boot lid, the rear bumper, and the air diffuser look good, and they are surely going to get a new lease on life with some other Ferrari FF. The Ferrari prancing horse badge at the rear is also impeccable. Furthermore, the wheels on the rear axle look as if they will spin again.
The video uploaded by AZ Cycle Parts on Instagram prompted social media users to poke fun at the way the Ferrari looks right now.
"For sale, clean Carfax, just a tiny curb rash front passenger rim, other than that, the car is flawless and still smells like new," Llzda 88 commented. It probably just smells like newly burned right now.
"That is not a Ferrari, but a Fire-ari," someone else jokes.
"It is not burned, just a bit overcooked. My wife does that all the time, I know when steak can be saved," a happily married man claims. Steak can be saved, but this Ferrari definitely can't.
