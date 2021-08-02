This Is Why the FF Is the Perfect Road Trip Car for Family-Oriented Ferrari Fans

Launched in March 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show, the FF was the latest iteration of the legendary Italian carmaker’s front-engine, full-size grand tourer lineup, succeeding the 612 Scaglietti. However, unlike its predecessor, this model took practicality to a new level and was the first Ferrari to feature all-wheel drive.
Exclusively produced in Maranello until 2016 in more than 2,200 units, it stirred its fair share of controversy among Ferrari purists for its unconventional shooting-brake body style but was ultimately embraced by the vast majority of enthusiasts.
So, if you’re a die-heart Ferrari fan and are looking for a used one that you can drive as often as possible with your family on board, here are the main reasons why the FF is by far the best choice you can make. It’s a True, No-Compromise Ferrari
Those who are not familiar with this model expect the increase in practicality and addition of AWD to come at a price in terms of performance. The good news is that this cannot be farther from the truth as the FF comes with a huge 6.3-liter naturally-aspired V12 linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch. It makes 650 hp which translates into a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time of around 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
This means that the FF is in no way inferior to its twelve-cylinder-powered siblings and although it will drink a lot of gas, it’s going to transform any road trip into an unforgettable experience. Dependable in various weather conditions
Ferrari has ever built. Called 4RM, the innovative system engineered and patented by the Italian manufacturer was said to be around 50% lighter than the conventional AWD systems of the day.
Able to electronically distribute torque to each wheel as needed, offering crisper handling and more grip in various weather conditions.
In practical terms, you can drive it through rain or snow without fearing for your family’s safety. The car even comes with a dedicated snow mode on its manettino dial but don’t expect it to plow through a foot of powder. Nevertheless, it’s drivable on roads with a thin layer of snow or ice, so, as insane as it may sound, you can drive your family up to Aspen in a Ferrari this winter. Roomy Rear Passanger Space For a Supercar
a supercar is normally the worse vehicle you can use for long-distance trips, especially if you want to travel with your family is the tiny or nonexistent rear passenger space.
While the FF won’t challenge minivans in this category, it reigns supreme over many supercars out there. It comes with two exquisite sport seats in the back that won’t provide very much legroom for an adult but are more than adequate for your kids. Between them, there’s a center console that hides a small storage compartment. Inside, you’ll find another 12-volt socket that the passengers can use to charge their devices. Further down the console, you’ll find a couple of small cupholders and two individual climate vents. The FF even comes with child seat latches so you can even install a front-facing seat.
Moving on to the front of the cabin, you’ll get everything that you would expect from a Ferrari in terms of luxury, comfort, and convenience. The only awful part about it is the infotainment screen which is sourced from Chrysler (Ferrari is owned by FCA). It is in no way redesigned or adapted and looks exactly like the unit you will find in a Chrysler, Dodge, or Jeep from the same era. Adequate Cargo Room
power tailgate that revealed a surprisingly ample cargo area. With 15.9 cubic feet (450 liters) of space, it provides enough room for the essential luggage you need for a week-long vacation. It even comes with a 12-volt socket so you can plug in a small cooler if you need to. It’s not exorbitantly expensive
When it came out a decade ago, this model’s starting price was somewhere in the $300,000 region but these days, an example in great shape can be brought for a little over $100,000. If you’re looking for a low-mileage, near-perfect shape FF, you can have one for around $150,000. It’s still a lot of money but far less than the initial price or that of a new GT4 Lusso, the FF’s discontinued successor that you can still find in some Ferrari dealerships.
This means that for the price of a new Acura NSX, you can buy a Ferrari grand tourer that might be less fuel-efficient but far more exquisite and practical.
In conclusion, if you’re a family-oriented Ferrari enthusiast that loves to travel by car as often as possible, a used FF is the best Prancing Horse you can buy, both in terms of value and practicality.
