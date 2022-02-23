Ferrari FF Top Speed Autobahn Blast Drops Just in Time Amidst Purosangue Craze

It was only a few days ago that the first camouflage-free images of Ferrari's upcoming crossover somehow surfaced on the Internet, so talk about the Italian model is probably at an all-time high.
Most people will be focusing on its exterior design and, to be fair, that makes perfect sense. On the one hand, it's the main thing revealed by the leaked pictures, so focusing on anything other would still be nothing more than rumors and speculation at this time; on the other hand, the model's appearance has been the main talking point ever since whispers of a Ferrari SUV first made themselves heard.
There's one other good reason why people mostly worry about the appearance when it comes to a new Ferrari model, and that's because the Italians rarely – if ever – make a car that doesn't offer an experience you could easily describe as "perfect." However, the Purosangue would be an SUV, hence something completely new for Ferrari, so perhaps a bit of caution would be in order, right?
Well, not necessarily. Can you remember back in 2011 when Ferrari launched the FF? It was the brand's first all-wheel-drive model and it's fair to say people were reluctant to think such a model would be able to capture that "Ferrari feel." It's also safe to say that they've been proven wrong, and just in case you needed another reminder of why that is, Max from AutoTopNL is always happy to oblige.
The FF is seen as the Purosangue's forerunner, the model that paved the way for what once felt like one of the craziest ideas ever concocted – a Ferrari SUV. Since then, the all-wheel-drive four-seat model has had a successor – the GTC4Lusso – but it seems like 2022 will be the year when Ferrari will culminate its project started by the FF as it takes the next step and officially plunges into the SUV segment.
Despite showing its age, the FF still presents itself as a pretty impressive package. With a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and 660 hp, that's hardly surprising, but despite the still very relevant performance, it's actually the sound that steals the show. That V12 note will instantly make you think of motorsport-bred engines, which is a kind of house specialty for Ferrari if you think about it.
In terms of raw performance, the FF sports a decent 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 3.7 seconds (which actually turns into 3.69 seconds during this real-world acceleration run – you hear that, Tesla? No rollout, no prepped surface, and God-knows how worn the tires, and it still does better than advertised) and a top speed of over 200 mph (320 km/h). For some reason, Max only manages a 183 mph (295 km/h) top speed during his outing on the Autobahn but (there could be a limiter involved), with a good pair of headphones, you'll need a lot more reasons than that to complain about the content of this clip.
