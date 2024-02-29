IcePro Is a Sturdy yet Lightweight Fiberglass Trailer for Ice Fishing Adventures

As the demand for travel trailers and other types of adventure rigs continues to rise, manufacturers are diversifying their offerings to cater to every need, lifestyle, and hobby. In what follows, we will take a look at a niche product - the IcePro, a neat squaredrop trailer designed as the ultimate ice fishing companion.
Travel trailers are a staple of the American adventure scene, so it was only natural for manufacturers to come up with all kinds of solutions to appeal to different categories of adventurers. From solo travelers to families, from hikers to surfers, there is a suitable trailer for everyone, offering unique ways to explore the vast outdoors.
The IcePro is built by Eveland's Inc., a Backus, Minnesota-based company founded in the early 1970s that is best known for its highly popular and extremely durable fiberglass Scamp campers.
But every adventurer yearns for that extra edge to their rig, so the new IcePro is designed to speak directly to ice anglers. Just as off-road campers have redefined outdoor adventure, the IcePro fishing hut promises to transform your ice fishing experience. Designed to withstand harsh winter conditions, this fiberglass shelter is a comfortable ice fishing house that will not only make multiple-day fishing trips possible but will also enhance the experience with exceptional durability, superior insulation, and practical storage solutions.
Moreover, with a generous garage space, it doubles as a versatile toy hauler that allows for seamless transportation of gear or even larger toys like ATVs. The 1,200 lb (544 kg) payload allows owners to carry an ATV inside the IcePro on the road to the fishing location, and then use the ATV to tow the trailer once on the ice.
Beneath the sleek and modern exterior design with a black and white color scheme that allows it to seamlessly blend into the frozen landscape, the IcePro features a sturdy aluminum frame, a robust yet lightweight fiberglass structure, and a molded plastic interior. According to the manufacturer, this is the ideal combination for lightweight towing and superior insulation.
Considering the use scenarios for the IcePro, the manufacturer chose fiberglass for its unmatched strength, lightweight properties, and resistance to the elements. Moreover, the material offers exceptional insulation, so owners can rest assured they will stay warm and comfortable throughout their fishing experience.
Another standout feature of IcePro is the innovative and user-friendly winch tire system. It is designed to simplify the process of lowering the fishing hut onto the ice. With just a few easy and effortless turns of the winch handle, the shelter's aluminum chassis can be dropped to ice level to make it easy to drill a hole in the ice. The floor lowers over a foot (30.5 cm) to ice level, the wheels crank up, and you can get inside and ready your fishing rods.
Inside the IcePro trailer, don't expect to find a mini-house on wheels. Eveland's has kept things simple and minimalistic, focusing only on the essentials for the ice fishing activity. As such, the interior of the fish hut comprises a cushioned bench, a large cabinet with countertop space, a couple of overhead storage cubicles with nets, and a four-speaker Bluetooth radio.
More importantly, the trailer's floor integrates several fishing holes with removable covers. According to the company, the "IcePro sets itself apart with its thoughtfully placed Catch Cover fishing holes, enhanced with click LED hole lights for unparalleled visibility during ice fishing expeditions."
Designed to be dropped right in the middle of a frozen lake, this fully winterized fiberglass trailer comes with double back doors and a set of ramps for rear loading.
It is available for a base price of $24,995, and the manufacturer offers some optional features to enhance your fishing experience, including a 32-in smart TV for entertainment, a pair of swivel captain's chairs, a couple of generator models, and a Garmin Livescope fish finder system.
With its effortless setup, superior insulation, and generous storage space, the IcePro trailer is a great option for ice fishing enthusiasts who want to enjoy a unique and authentic experience that they will cherish forever.
The IcePro is built by Eveland's Inc., a Backus, Minnesota-based company founded in the early 1970s that is best known for its highly popular and extremely durable fiberglass Scamp campers.
But every adventurer yearns for that extra edge to their rig, so the new IcePro is designed to speak directly to ice anglers. Just as off-road campers have redefined outdoor adventure, the IcePro fishing hut promises to transform your ice fishing experience. Designed to withstand harsh winter conditions, this fiberglass shelter is a comfortable ice fishing house that will not only make multiple-day fishing trips possible but will also enhance the experience with exceptional durability, superior insulation, and practical storage solutions.
Moreover, with a generous garage space, it doubles as a versatile toy hauler that allows for seamless transportation of gear or even larger toys like ATVs. The 1,200 lb (544 kg) payload allows owners to carry an ATV inside the IcePro on the road to the fishing location, and then use the ATV to tow the trailer once on the ice.
While the majority of the portable fishing rigs available on the market are large, boxy travel trailers that look more like a mobile home than a fishing hut, the team behind the IcePro went a different direction. Taking inspiration from small camping trailers, the designers settled on a compact and lightweight form factor. The ice fishing house measures 17 feet (5.2 meters) in length and 6.5 feet (2 meters) in width, offering an impressive 6.8 feet (2 m) of interior headroom. The extra height also helps improve its hauling abilities.
Beneath the sleek and modern exterior design with a black and white color scheme that allows it to seamlessly blend into the frozen landscape, the IcePro features a sturdy aluminum frame, a robust yet lightweight fiberglass structure, and a molded plastic interior. According to the manufacturer, this is the ideal combination for lightweight towing and superior insulation.
Considering the use scenarios for the IcePro, the manufacturer chose fiberglass for its unmatched strength, lightweight properties, and resistance to the elements. Moreover, the material offers exceptional insulation, so owners can rest assured they will stay warm and comfortable throughout their fishing experience.
Further prepping the ice fishing house for the harshest winter conditions are insulated acrylic windows and a 25,000-BTU ducted LPG furnace. A front storage box holds two 20-pound propane tanks, as well as the electrical system's components, including a Group 27 12-V battery and 45-A converter.
Another standout feature of IcePro is the innovative and user-friendly winch tire system. It is designed to simplify the process of lowering the fishing hut onto the ice. With just a few easy and effortless turns of the winch handle, the shelter's aluminum chassis can be dropped to ice level to make it easy to drill a hole in the ice. The floor lowers over a foot (30.5 cm) to ice level, the wheels crank up, and you can get inside and ready your fishing rods.
Inside the IcePro trailer, don't expect to find a mini-house on wheels. Eveland's has kept things simple and minimalistic, focusing only on the essentials for the ice fishing activity. As such, the interior of the fish hut comprises a cushioned bench, a large cabinet with countertop space, a couple of overhead storage cubicles with nets, and a four-speaker Bluetooth radio.
More importantly, the trailer's floor integrates several fishing holes with removable covers. According to the company, the "IcePro sets itself apart with its thoughtfully placed Catch Cover fishing holes, enhanced with click LED hole lights for unparalleled visibility during ice fishing expeditions."
As minimalistic as it may sound, the IcePro can turn out to be the perfect companion for longer fishing trips with an inflatable mattress and some portable kitchen appliances. You have total freedom to customize it based on your needs, or you can keep it largely empty for toy hauling.
Designed to be dropped right in the middle of a frozen lake, this fully winterized fiberglass trailer comes with double back doors and a set of ramps for rear loading.
It is available for a base price of $24,995, and the manufacturer offers some optional features to enhance your fishing experience, including a 32-in smart TV for entertainment, a pair of swivel captain's chairs, a couple of generator models, and a Garmin Livescope fish finder system.
With its effortless setup, superior insulation, and generous storage space, the IcePro trailer is a great option for ice fishing enthusiasts who want to enjoy a unique and authentic experience that they will cherish forever.