World's First Cybertruck on Tracks Plays in the Snow and It Works. For a Few Minutes!

This is the Tesla Cybertruck that has already been put through all the insane tests for which it was never designed. Now, the time has come for it to go out and play in the snow. But it turns out to be a complete failure.
The HeavyDSparks team went to Supercar Ron to pick up his Tesla Cybertruck. He warned them that the mileage sucks, that they have to keep it plugged in all the time, and that the vehicle is missing parts: it came without the wheel hubs. Well, it is not going to need those wheels for a while, because it is going to go up on tracks.
Supercar Ron, a guy who does not show his face to the camera and uses various kinds of masks instead, was the one who called them in the first place and told them they could do anything they wanted with his Cybertruck.
It is a Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only version that Tesla has been delivering since November 30. It comes with three electric motors, which generate 845 horsepower and 10,296 pound-feet of torque, sporting the so-talked-about 11,000-pound towing capacity.
The model is equipped with a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery that was supposed to provide it with a range of up to 318 miles (512 kilometers). But owners have reported way lower figures.
The Cybertruck goes into the shop, and the team starts cutting, welding, and wiring. BajaDesign lights will be integrated into the front bumper and up on the roof of the Cybertruck. It now also has a custom front bumper, and several parts had to be removed because the tracks needed more room to spin than the stock 20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires. The vehicle also received a custom wrap.
Hours later, the Cybertruck is up on a trailer that takes it to its snow-filled playground for a bit of fun. Once unloaded from the trailer, it starts driving carefully on the snow.
Fixing means cutting and welding once again to make everything more solid. And then, the Cybertruck is free to play again. This time, with new control arms and coilover shocks added to the front end, it feels stable and "doesn't feel like the suspension is going to fall off anymore."
However, a half-inch bolt, which is designed to hold the tire rod to the steering rack, breaks. The track is now pointing in the wrong direction, and there is no way the adventure can proceed.
A day later, the issue is fixed. The entire steering system has been beefed up. The team disabled the air suspension, and the Cybertruck got a brand-new suspension system, with no height adjustment capabilities, and is ready for round 3 of snow play. Everything seems perfect at the beginning.
But 15 minutes later, the wheel spindle snaps in half. Only factory parts have given in so far, the team points out, proud that nothing they made broke. They need to come up with a makeshift fix in order to get the Cybertruck off the mountain and to the trailer truck for one more fix before they return it to its rightful owner, Supercar Don. That is if he wants it back.
If you get the impression that you have recently seen Supercar Don in the headlines, you are right. His Cybertruck showed up in a viral video with a driver wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset behind the wheel of the vehicle, apparently with the FSD Beta engaged.
However, even though the Cybertruck sports FSD capability, the feature is not available on it yet, which makes things even more dangerous. The scene was followed by a fake arrest involving a pretend cop.
Supercar Ron, a guy who does not show his face to the camera and uses various kinds of masks instead, was the one who called them in the first place and told them they could do anything they wanted with his Cybertruck.
It is a Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only version that Tesla has been delivering since November 30. It comes with three electric motors, which generate 845 horsepower and 10,296 pound-feet of torque, sporting the so-talked-about 11,000-pound towing capacity.
The model is equipped with a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery that was supposed to provide it with a range of up to 318 miles (512 kilometers). But owners have reported way lower figures.
The Cybertruck goes into the shop, and the team starts cutting, welding, and wiring. BajaDesign lights will be integrated into the front bumper and up on the roof of the Cybertruck. It now also has a custom front bumper, and several parts had to be removed because the tracks needed more room to spin than the stock 20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires. The vehicle also received a custom wrap.
Hours later, the Cybertruck is up on a trailer that takes it to its snow-filled playground for a bit of fun. Once unloaded from the trailer, it starts driving carefully on the snow.
But moments later, the upper control arm "is literally folded like a piece of paper. This is not supposed to look like this," says Dave Sparks, the one who worked on the project, sure that he did not hit anything during the drive. So back into the shop they go to fix it.
Fixing means cutting and welding once again to make everything more solid. And then, the Cybertruck is free to play again. This time, with new control arms and coilover shocks added to the front end, it feels stable and "doesn't feel like the suspension is going to fall off anymore."
However, a half-inch bolt, which is designed to hold the tire rod to the steering rack, breaks. The track is now pointing in the wrong direction, and there is no way the adventure can proceed.
A day later, the issue is fixed. The entire steering system has been beefed up. The team disabled the air suspension, and the Cybertruck got a brand-new suspension system, with no height adjustment capabilities, and is ready for round 3 of snow play. Everything seems perfect at the beginning.
But 15 minutes later, the wheel spindle snaps in half. Only factory parts have given in so far, the team points out, proud that nothing they made broke. They need to come up with a makeshift fix in order to get the Cybertruck off the mountain and to the trailer truck for one more fix before they return it to its rightful owner, Supercar Don. That is if he wants it back.
If you get the impression that you have recently seen Supercar Don in the headlines, you are right. His Cybertruck showed up in a viral video with a driver wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset behind the wheel of the vehicle, apparently with the FSD Beta engaged.
However, even though the Cybertruck sports FSD capability, the feature is not available on it yet, which makes things even more dangerous. The scene was followed by a fake arrest involving a pretend cop.