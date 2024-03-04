A Tesla Cybertruck Crashed Right Before Justin Bieber Was Reportedly Supposed To Drive It

Another one bites the dust. This is the second Tesla Cybertruck crashed. A valet reportedly pressed the accelerator when trying to brake and went head-first into a raised cement curb and palm trees in front of a luxury hotel in Beverly Hills. The one who was supposed to get behind the wheel was Justin Bieber.
The Tesla Cybertruck shows up in several videos uploaded on social media. The front axle is up on a tall curb that surrounds the signage of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, while the rear still sits planted on the tarmac.
A valet reportedly crashed the vehicle right before the owner was planning to lend it to Justin Bieber for a ride around the city. But the music star did not get his hands on the Cybertruck because it got crashed.
However, a representative of Dorchester Collection, the company that owns the luxury hotel, told TMZ that none of its valets was involved in the incident despite speculation.
The crash took place at around 2 AM near Sunset Boulevard, in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the rumor pointing at a hotel valet started snowballing. Hours later, the one who made the original tweet on former Twitter/current X, J$LATT, went online again to let everyone know that it was just a joke that caught wind and deleted the first one. A screenshot of it was added to the photo gallery above.
"We thought it would be funny to say it was the valet and not our friend who just crashed his new Cybertruck," he wrote on social media.
The Cybertruck needed a crane to remove it from the signage area. The front wheel on the left side was ripped off, most likely when it hit the high cement curb. Surprisingly, no airbag was deployed in the head-first collision. Luckily, the driver walked away unharmed, but with his ego and bank account seriously injured.
The owner of the Cybertruck has yet to see whether the insurance company is going to label the vehicle as a write-off or not.
The Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only one that Tesla is currently delivering, is a $120,000 affair. Not to mention the very long waiting times. So getting a Cybertruck, after a five-year wait from the moment of the official unveiling to the moment of the delivery, is not exactly a walk in the park.
Unluckily, though, he did not get to drive the one that seemed to want to take the five-star hotel signage down. Either way, following the original post which said that a valet crashed the vehicle, we do have our doubts about the Justin Bieber part as well.
However, the first Cybertruck that crashed was the one that was hit by a Toyota Corolla on the SR-35 northbound, in December 2023. Back then, the electric truck seemed almost intact, while the Corolla looked like a write-off.
It might be the first totaled CybertruckThe videos uploaded to X show the Cybertruck must have come to a halt in the palm trees that support the signage of the five-star hotel. It is yet unknown what caused the crash, but police are investigating.
Justin Bieber did drive a CybertruckJustin Bieber showed up behind the steering wheel of a Cybertruck on Sunday, going to a church in Los Angeles in the company of his wife, Hailey. It is yet unsure if the one he drove to church is the same that was crashed in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel or if he's got his own, but is just willing to drive as many as possible.
This is true, incident happened around 2am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck... BHH is not at fault! https://t.co/HBp0ow0rRk— J$LATT (@jackdidthatt) March 4, 2024