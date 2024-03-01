Justin Bieber Officially Joins the Celebrity Cybertruck Owners Club

It takes guts to choose not to use traditional marketing to advertise a product, especially when that product is deemed a "risk" for challenging the status quo. With Tesla, though, it turns out that they really don't need ads – not when they have celebrities.
After four very long years, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, in the sense that the first deliveries are going out. Any hot release, whether automotive or not, is usually accompanied by increased media attention, frenzied speculation, debates between supporters and "haters," and deep dives into that release from a variety of angles. But words can't even begin to describe the tsunami Cybertruck deliveries started.
In short, the Cybertruck is piping hot tea of the auto industry, so it's already marketing itself by word of mouth. But celebrities also seem to be putting in the extra work, intentionally or not.
The list of celebrity Cybertruck owners is a selection of the who's who in showbiz in the general sense, including actors, TV personalities, athletes, singers, and socialite entrepreneurs. There's Lady Gaga and Pharrell Williams, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, Jay Leno, Kim Kardashian, and Jay Z, to name just a few.
So, the Biebs has a Cybertruck, too, and he's been spotted with it earlier this week while driving himself and his wife Hailey to church in Los Angeles. As expected, the duo got swarmed by paparazzi and fans as they pulled in but didn't acknowledge the cameras in any way, despite the effort of the guy in the video below to get Justin's thoughts on the truck.
While Tesla fans are now arguing online that Bieber can't but love the Cybertruck, there's also some talk about how he might not even be the owner. Apparently, the Tesla paper stuck to the windshield on the passenger side hints that the truck is a loaner. So, either Bieber asked for it to test it before making a purchase, or he's getting paid to drive it around town and garner publicity.
Again, Tesla can do without marketing, as it's shown time and time again. Word of mouth and the support of one of the strongest online communities are enough to make releases instant best-sellers, whether they're short shorts or cars. But having an A-lister like the Biebs drive your car in public sure helps with pushing the undecided over the edge into buying, right?
Justin Bieber is also on that list. He might not be much in the news these days for his music due to his decision to step back from the spotlight for a while, but he remains a passionate car guy. He's the guy who cried when West Coast Customs customized a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith to make it look like the Rolls-Royce 103EX Concept. He loves cars, even if he sometimes forgets where he parks them.
Justin Bieber loves his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/TBvCxW0QuD— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) February 29, 2024
Maybe a loaner? What would this Tesla paperwork on the windshield be for? pic.twitter.com/7WmNAP0siG— DareW (@darewecan) February 29, 2024