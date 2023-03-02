Did Justin Bieber Just Purchase a Unique Porsche 968 for His Birthday?

There are several rumors out there that famous singer Justin Bieber has just added a brand-new car to his collection, so, is it true?
Canadian singer Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday on March 1. But a week before, he posted a set of pictures that might've hinted that he treated himself to an early birthday present.
Besides a photo of himself in front of a Vespa store showing his collaboration scooter line, Bieber also randomly added a picture of a custom Porsche. The vehicle is based on a Porsche 968 and produced in only one unit by L'Art de l'Automobile.
So, given how rare and exclusive this car is, it wouldn't be as a surprise for Bieber to get it for himself as a birthday present. With a net worth of $285 million, he could surely afford it. And these were some of the rumors circulating online.
But did he actually buy this one-of-one Porsche?
Although this is what Supercar Blondie claimed in a recent article, it turns out that the picture Bieber shared was a random one and it doesn’t mean he owns it.
And L’Art de L’Automobile made that clear with a post on social media on Wednesday, March 1. The French label wrote, "I repeat, we did not sell our 968 and we never will." The same message added that they "only produced one 968 L'ART and the car is not for sale," ending the message with "please stop the gossip."
30th anniversary of the Porsche 968, and it was a collaboration between Arthur Kar's L'Art de L'Automobile and Porsche. The 968 represented the last front-engine coupe the sports car manufacturer produced, available from 1991 to 1995, offered both as a coupe or cabriolet.
The collaboration project took 18 months to complete and was presented at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. Reimagining the retro era with a modern inspiration, the Porsche 968 L'ART doesn't have a roof, comes with a fully redesigned front and headlights, and boasts a unique shade of green, specially created for the project. The cabin features bespoke bucket seats in EL3 leather, a Bose custom audio system, and dash-mounted clocks from famous watchmaker Tag Heuer.
The location tag in one of the photos L'Art de L'Automobile posted indicated that the car was in Malibu, CA. There, Justin could've had a chance to admire it and snap a picture of it.
Even though he did not purchase this unique Porsche, Justin Bieber’s garage is by no means empty.
The "Love Yourself" singer's collection includes a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Cadillac CTS V-V Coupe "Batmobile," a Mercedes-Maybach S 650, a Fisker Karma, a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a custom Ferrari 458. Most of his cars received updates thanks to his frequent collaborators, Pimp My Ride's West Coast Customs.
Besides a photo of himself in front of a Vespa store showing his collaboration scooter line, Bieber also randomly added a picture of a custom Porsche. The vehicle is based on a Porsche 968 and produced in only one unit by L'Art de l'Automobile.
So, given how rare and exclusive this car is, it wouldn't be as a surprise for Bieber to get it for himself as a birthday present. With a net worth of $285 million, he could surely afford it. And these were some of the rumors circulating online.
But did he actually buy this one-of-one Porsche?
Although this is what Supercar Blondie claimed in a recent article, it turns out that the picture Bieber shared was a random one and it doesn’t mean he owns it.
And L’Art de L’Automobile made that clear with a post on social media on Wednesday, March 1. The French label wrote, "I repeat, we did not sell our 968 and we never will." The same message added that they "only produced one 968 L'ART and the car is not for sale," ending the message with "please stop the gossip."
30th anniversary of the Porsche 968, and it was a collaboration between Arthur Kar's L'Art de L'Automobile and Porsche. The 968 represented the last front-engine coupe the sports car manufacturer produced, available from 1991 to 1995, offered both as a coupe or cabriolet.
The collaboration project took 18 months to complete and was presented at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. Reimagining the retro era with a modern inspiration, the Porsche 968 L'ART doesn't have a roof, comes with a fully redesigned front and headlights, and boasts a unique shade of green, specially created for the project. The cabin features bespoke bucket seats in EL3 leather, a Bose custom audio system, and dash-mounted clocks from famous watchmaker Tag Heuer.
The location tag in one of the photos L'Art de L'Automobile posted indicated that the car was in Malibu, CA. There, Justin could've had a chance to admire it and snap a picture of it.
Even though he did not purchase this unique Porsche, Justin Bieber’s garage is by no means empty.
The "Love Yourself" singer's collection includes a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Cadillac CTS V-V Coupe "Batmobile," a Mercedes-Maybach S 650, a Fisker Karma, a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a custom Ferrari 458. Most of his cars received updates thanks to his frequent collaborators, Pimp My Ride's West Coast Customs.