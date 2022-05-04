Justin Bieber and Don Toliver Ride Together in a Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit

Justin Bieber and Don Toliver premiered their collaboration song “Honest” on April 29. The two performed the song over the weekend and headed to the after-party in Don Toliver’s Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit.
Over the weekend, Justin Bieber and Don Toliver performed “Honest” for the first time in Houston, as part of Bieber’s Justice World Tour. After that, the two hopped in Don Toliver’s newly received two-tone Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. Their collaboration song “Honest” also includes a music video where the two of them show up enjoying themselves on snowmobiles and Don Toliver brazes the snow on an Arctic Cat XF 6000 High Country.
On April 29, Extreme Offroad & Performance gave us a glimpse of part of Don Toliver’s car collection, writing: "@dontoliver rides ready for the weekend!!". The rapper, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, seems to have added two Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit and a BMW M6 to his collection, both in very good shape.
He didn’t wait too long before hopping behind the wheel, and he drove Bieber as they switched to the after-party. The same auto shop reshared the set of pictures shared by Bieber to their Instagram Stories, adding that they were in the “Extreme built RR Silver Spur.”
The British luxury carmaker introduced the Silver Spirit in 1980. The model had three generations and was in production until 1997. The Silver Spirit was the base for many future models like the Silver Dawn and the Flying Spur, or the Bentley Mulsanne/Eight series.
The Silver Spirit carried over part of the design of the Silver Shadow and also its powertrain. It came with a 6.75-liter V8 and a three-speed automatic gearbox. Extreme Offroad & Performance didn’t share whether Don Toliver decided to give his engine an upgrade, nor what mods the car received.
Besides these three new cars, Don Toliver also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Range Rover. This means he just found an appetite for classics.
On April 29, Extreme Offroad & Performance gave us a glimpse of part of Don Toliver’s car collection, writing: "@dontoliver rides ready for the weekend!!". The rapper, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, seems to have added two Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit and a BMW M6 to his collection, both in very good shape.
He didn’t wait too long before hopping behind the wheel, and he drove Bieber as they switched to the after-party. The same auto shop reshared the set of pictures shared by Bieber to their Instagram Stories, adding that they were in the “Extreme built RR Silver Spur.”
The British luxury carmaker introduced the Silver Spirit in 1980. The model had three generations and was in production until 1997. The Silver Spirit was the base for many future models like the Silver Dawn and the Flying Spur, or the Bentley Mulsanne/Eight series.
The Silver Spirit carried over part of the design of the Silver Shadow and also its powertrain. It came with a 6.75-liter V8 and a three-speed automatic gearbox. Extreme Offroad & Performance didn’t share whether Don Toliver decided to give his engine an upgrade, nor what mods the car received.
Besides these three new cars, Don Toliver also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Range Rover. This means he just found an appetite for classics.