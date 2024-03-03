Gorgeous Yet Mysterious 1967 Dodge D-100 Pickup Claims White Hat Special Heritage

When talking about 1960s pickup trucks, we usually think about the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet C/K. These were the most popular haulers at the time, but they weren't the only trucks emerging out of Detroit. Dodge offered an equally solid and reliable pickup in the D-Series range.
Chrysler launched the D-Series for the 1961 model year. It replaced the C-Series and soldiered on for three generations through 1993. It bridged the gap between its predecessor and the more iconic Dodge Ram.
The first-generation D-Series had everything it needed to give the F-Series and the C/K a run for their money. It came with straight-sided and step-sided beds available in various lengths and covered the 1/2-, 3/4, and one-ton markets. Engine choices included both inline-six and V8 units.
The D-Series also has a few firsts to brag about. For starters, it was the first pickup produced by the Big Three to offer two rows of seating. The four-door crew-cab version arrived in 1962, one year after International Harvester debuted the Travelette.
Second, it was the only Big Three hauler available with a diesel engine thanks to an optional Perkins 354-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) straight-six marketed in 1962. The unit was short-lived, though, due to small demand.
Third, the D-Series is the actual grandfather of the high-performance American pickup truck. From 1963 to 1965, Dodge sold a few D-100 models fitted with the 426-cubic-inch (6.8- and 7.0-liter) Street Wedge, rated at 365 horsepower.
But I'm not here to talk about this rare and almost unknown muscle truck. I just wanted to show you this cool second-generation pickup that's looking for a new home. It's a gorgeous 1967 truck with relatively low mileage and a description claiming some rare features.
Stored in a garage in Lake Forest, Illinois, this standard-cab truck looks like it just left the assembly line. There's no info on the restoration, but the green paint and the chrome trim shine like new, and all the factory features are where they should be.
What about those rare options? Well, the first one is visible from the outside. It's the white top that turns this D-100 into a two-tone beauty. And if we are to believe the description, it's part of the White Hat Special package, which Dodge offered on various vehicles in the late 1960s.
Part of the "Dodge Fever" marketing campaign, the White Hat Special was essentially a selection of design options bundled at a discounted price. Despite the name, it wasn't restricted to white tops. For muscle cars, for instance, Dodge also offered vinyl tops in tan, green, or black.
However, the White Hat Special truck bundle also included a white steering wheel, matching visors, and special wheel covers, which this D-100 doesn't have. So either it's just a truck with an optional white top or an authentic White Hat Special that lost some of its features along the way. For reference, I added a 1969 Dodge D-100 White Hat Special commercial at the end of the blurb.
The hauler also features a dashboard-mounted shifter, which the seller describes as a rare option. I wouldn't call it rare, but it was definitely short-lived since Dodge only offered it from mid-1965 through 1968. The following year, the D-100 got the more familiar column shifter.
The automatic mates to a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 engine, but the mill itself is also somewhat of a mystery. The red block suggests it's an A-block unit, which Chrysler discontinued in the US in 1966. For the 1967 model year, the D-Series came with the then-new LA version, which had a blue block. However, the VIN confirms it's indeed a V8 truck.
All told, this old truck may hide a few secrets, but it's a great-looking classic we rarely see on the road nowadays. If it's something you'd like to parade at the local cars and coffee, this 38,600-mile (62,121-km) D-100 is available for $21,750 or the best offer.
