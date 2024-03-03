Six Reasons Why the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Is Great

I attended my first car meet of the year yesterday. One of my friends, who owns an RX8, brought me a gift. It was the Matchbox Mazda Autozam AZ-1. I had been looking for it for some time now but to no avail.
To be truly happy, you must find joy in little things. You don't need a one-of-a-kind Hot Wheels casting to bring a smile to your face. A Mainline model can do the job just as well. But sometimes, we get caught up in the chase and must remember why we started collecting.
1988 Jeep Wagoneer
The '88 Jeep Wagoneer was the NFTH item in Series 6. As you can tell, it was the Treasure Hunt equivalent of this collection. And it's the rarest item in Series 6: you only had a 3.47% chance to find it in a pack. That translates to 1,750 units, which reminds me of the early Red Line Club days. Brendon Vetuskey designed this casting for its 2013 Boulevard debut over a decade ago.
That black First Edition version is still one of the best ones money can buy. Mattel created three more Premium variations before moving the casting to the Mainline series in 2023. The updated tooling feels less exciting, but maybe that's just me. As for the most recent NFTH model, it's a step in the right direction. It is finished in Spectraflame Purple and features Real Riders Exotic wheels, just like the 2019 Car Culture release.
The diecast manufacturer made the card look excellent with that gold finish. But most collectors would have preferred to see some moving parts on the casting instead. After all, is the scarcity alone enough to convince you to go to NFT Garage instead of RLC? Prices on the open market vary between $175 and $380. If you decide to purchase, get it from someone who already has it in hand to avoid further complications.
'69 Chevelle SS 396
Then there's the Premium Pack. You had to pay $80 for this one, with the promise you'd land "an extraordinary diecast car." These are the "super-rare" castings. Each model comes in a limited series of 3,750 units, much better than you'll see in the Red Line Club today. Let's talk about the '69 Chevelle SS 396 first. Phil Riehlman designed this one, debuting in the 2008 New Models series.
I like the second iteration, featuring a Metalflake Yellow finish. The Chevelle moved to Premium in 2011 with the Hot Wheels Garage: GM series. It was part of the Treasure Hunt collection the following year and the Super Treasure Hunt line-up in 2017. The 2019 Car Culture: Cruise Boulevard is still one of the nicest I've seen all these years.
But the NFT Garage Series 6 iteration is a strong competitor for that position. Mattel used a combination of Spectraflame Brown, black and white for the body, and the black 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Rider looks fantastic with the white Hot Wheels lettering. As you'd expect, it's slightly less expensive than the Jeep, ranging from $70 to $190.
'18 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
I've overheard many collectors saying that the '18 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the most exciting release in Series 6. I've never been a big fan of this Muscle Car, and I'm not fond of its livery.
This casting started in Factory Fresh back in 2018, and it's yet another machine that Brendon Vetuskey designed. The 2019 Super Treasure Hunt variation was all the hype, so Mattel reused it for the same purpose in 2020. It showed up in Car Culture twice after that, but those had a different impact than their predecessors.
The latest release almost feels like an iD series model, with that Spectraflame Dark Blue finish and the black Real Riders 10-spoke wheels. The most expensive one I've seen on eBay has an asking price of $199. But you can still buy it for as cheap as $100 if you look close enough.
Aston Martin Valhalla Concept
We're now diving into the Euro side for NFT Garage Series 6 with a British-built supercar: the Aston Martin Valhalla Concept. I would stand in awe of this car if I ever saw it live. But the Hot Wheels replica feels like it could be more exciting.
Mark Jones designed the casting, and it debuted in the 2021 Car Culture: Exotic Envy series. Two James Bond replicas came up next, only one of which was a Premium take. Spectraflame British Racing Green is the best color choice for this vehicle; there's no doubt about that. The Real Riders 10-Spoke Modern rims are equally as fantastic.
The problem is that the Valhalla Concept still doesn't have a fanbase as significant as other vehicles. More people would rather have a Premium version of any BMW or Porsche. Things might be different in the future, though. And that explains the market value of $40 to $95.
'78 Porsche 935-78
And now, onto my favorite car in Series 6. Mattel could release the '78 Porsche 935-78 in any livery or color combo, and collectors would still buy it. It's arguably one of the best Hot Wheels castings ever for some of us, and every new iteration continues to sell like hotcakes.
Jun Imai designed it for its 2012 Premium debut, and we've seen six variations since. It's the first time that the 935-78 features a Spectraflame finish, and this color is reminiscent of the 2016 Car Culture: Track Day iteration.
Seeing it with Real Riders European wheels is also a first, and those meaty tires make it look so much more menacing. No wonder this casting is rather costly, ranging between $135 and $250 on the open market.
Porsche 917KH
Series 6 is the first NFT Garage line-up to receive a ZAMAC model. These are always popular with collectors, so going down this route is a good move. And I'm even more excited that Mattel used a Porsche for this one. The chances of finding it in a Premium pack was 55.56%, which is half-decent. The racing model replica has been around since 1999, meaning it's one of the oldest Porsche castings still on active duty.
After three iterations, the diecast manufacturer decided it was time to upgrade, so a retooled version popped up in 2005. Even so, there were only eight versions to look for if you wanted the complete collection. It would have been a Premium-exclusive casting without the 2015 Porsche series. The color of the Real Riders 5-Spoke Modern wheels is in tone with the black and orange livery.
I was shocked to see a pair of prototypes with an asking price of $700 on eBay, but there's still a good chance that a $120 budget will do the job. What do you think about the NFT Garage series? Will you be trying your luck with it in the future?