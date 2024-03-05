2025 Nissan Altima Steps Into the Virtual Realm Looking All Sharp and Modern

The sixth-generation Nissan Altima is an aging product according to today's standards. It came out almost six years ago, and the automaker gave it a facelift in 2022 to keep it on the competitive side of the segment.
For the 2024 model year, the mid-size sedan has become a bit pricier. The lineup kicks off with the base S, priced from $26,000, and comprises the SV, SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo, which carry respective MSRPs of $26,800, $28,200, $32,700, and $35,700, excluding destination.
To justify the slight price bump, the automaker gave it the NissanConnect Services with a three-year trial, up from the previous car's six-month trial. Working in concert with the MyNissan app, it allows users to stop and start the engine, lock and unlock the doors, check various reports, and access other functions.
Power-wise, interested parties are looking at the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, making 188 hp (191 ps/140 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm. The 2.0L four-banger develops 248 hp (252 ps/185 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) at 4,000 rpm. A CVT is on deck in both cases, and all models feature standard front-wheel drive, with the all-wheel drive system being an option on the SV, SR, and SL.
Mind you, while the car manufacturer seems to be undecided when it comes to the future of its mid-size sedan, which sits above the compact Sentra and subcompact Versa in its US lineup, the rendering world has a few ideas regarding its design. One of the latest unofficial takes on it we recently came across imagines it with fresh attire and bears Digimods Design's signature.
The car barely resembles its predecessor. It features an entirely new face with a different interpretation of the V-motion grille, has slender LED headlamps, thinner taillamps, a more aggressive diffuser, and a few other updates. The digital artist has imagined it in its range-topping configuration, hence the sporty stance.
Now, while we may know nothing of a potentially new Nissan Altima, we do want it to survive, and we are convinced you feel the same, don't you? After all, the car world needs more traditional models to fight the ever-popular crossovers. But could it persuade you to buy it if it looks like this?
To justify the slight price bump, the automaker gave it the NissanConnect Services with a three-year trial, up from the previous car's six-month trial. Working in concert with the MyNissan app, it allows users to stop and start the engine, lock and unlock the doors, check various reports, and access other functions.
Power-wise, interested parties are looking at the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, making 188 hp (191 ps/140 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm. The 2.0L four-banger develops 248 hp (252 ps/185 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) at 4,000 rpm. A CVT is on deck in both cases, and all models feature standard front-wheel drive, with the all-wheel drive system being an option on the SV, SR, and SL.
Nissan's sixth-gen Altima should stick around for a few more years. But what does the future hold for this model? No one really knows, yet it would be logical to give it a comprehensive refresh. The seventh generation should bring a completely new styling, bringing it in line with the company's modern lineup. We also expect it to feature more connected services, additional safety gizmos, and a fresh powertrain family, likely with partial and/or full electrification to keep it competitive.
Mind you, while the car manufacturer seems to be undecided when it comes to the future of its mid-size sedan, which sits above the compact Sentra and subcompact Versa in its US lineup, the rendering world has a few ideas regarding its design. One of the latest unofficial takes on it we recently came across imagines it with fresh attire and bears Digimods Design's signature.
The car barely resembles its predecessor. It features an entirely new face with a different interpretation of the V-motion grille, has slender LED headlamps, thinner taillamps, a more aggressive diffuser, and a few other updates. The digital artist has imagined it in its range-topping configuration, hence the sporty stance.
Now, while we may know nothing of a potentially new Nissan Altima, we do want it to survive, and we are convinced you feel the same, don't you? After all, the car world needs more traditional models to fight the ever-popular crossovers. But could it persuade you to buy it if it looks like this?