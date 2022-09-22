2023 Nissan Altima Facelift Priced at $25,290 in the U.S.

Slotted right below the Maxima, which is going to be discontinued over increasingly poor sales, the Altima has entered 2023 with a price tag of $25,290 excluding the $1,095 destination charge. No fewer than eight configurations are offered, starting with the well-equipped S FWD.
The mid-size car now features Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard, a suite of technologies that include Rear Cross Traffic Alert and all that jazz. From the SL up, customers are further treated to ProPILOT Assist, enabling stop-and-go highway driving by combining steering assistance with Intelligent Cruise Control that controls the vehicle’s acceleration and braking.
Restyled with a more dramatic V-motion grille up front and the refreshed corporate logo, the Altima comes with newly standard LED headlights, revised instrument panel finishings, and two new exterior paint colors.
Four new aluminum-alloy wheel designs also need to be mentioned, along with the largest available touchscreen in the segment at 12.3 inches. The infotainment system boasts cordless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, door-to-door navigation, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
All-wheel drive can be specified from the SV up. Priced at $26,090 sans freight, the SV FWD can be upgraded to SV AWD for merely $1,500. At the other end of the spectrum, the SR VC-Turbo FWD costs $34,990.
What VC-Turbo? Only the world’s first series-production variable compression ratio engine, no biggie! In place of a traditional connecting rod, the crankshaft is connected to a multi-link system that works together with a small actuator, thus varying the pistons’ reach to change the compression ratio.
The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine is designed to switch from 14:1 under low load to 8:1 under high load. Nissan started to research this technology in 1998. The VC-Turbo cranks out 248 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).
All other configurations rely on a naturally-aspirated engine, a 2.5-liter mill that isn’t going to wow anyone with its output. On the upside, it’s more frugal than the VC-Turbo at 31 mpg (7.6 l/100 km) on the EPA’s combined driving cycle compared to 29 mpg (8.1 l/100 km) for the trick engine.
