2025 Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. Gets Its First Drag Tune. It's Virtual - For Now

Mark the day of March 5, 2024, in your automotive calendars – that's when Stellantis turned the first page in its new book for American muscle cars with the all-electric and inline-six Charger fastback coupe and four-door sedan.
At long last, the uncertainty is over – Dodge just presented the eighth generation Charger, a return to the classic two-door fastback form combined with a novel approach to powertrains. As a bonus, the four-door sedan body style hasn't been abandoned and makes a surprise comeback to provide an option to folks seeking a more practical solution to their daily driving needs.
Of course, out of all the versions – and there's quite a few: two electric powertrains, two gasoline engines, two body styles – everyone probably wants a piece of the gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., which is scheduled to start production during the first quarter of 2025. Packing the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Hurricane mill, it's even more powerful than the equivalent high-output 2025 Ram 1500 with 550 hp instead of 540 ponies.
More importantly, it has standard all-wheel drive, so when it comes to dealerships, and fans get their hands on it sometime during next spring, everyone will not only compare it to the S650 seventh generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse but also with the G82 BMW M4 Competition. At the moment, it overshadows both, at least on paper. Alas, there will be a lot of folks who don't want to risk anything and might want to stand out in the Mopar crowd with various state-of-the-art tunes courtesy of the aftermarket world.
Although it will be a very long and arduous wait before the first outlets get their hands on the new Charger, we already have an idea about what could be in store for the gas-powered model – and it's all thanks to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared the newest wishful thinking project - and it's the new Charger dressed ritzy in exposed carbon fiber.
With traditional aerodynamic add-ons like the spoiler lip, side skirts, and more at the back, this feels like an easy project. However, the pixel master also wants everyone to know this wouldn't be your run-of-the-mill Sunday driver – the blue example also comes with exposed carbon fiber front fenders plus a set of drag radials with motorsport wheels at the rear. Meanwhile, the front ones have a ritzy gold hue and red brake calipers. It's certainly not for everyone, but for sure, a lot of folks will do just that – give the Charger some aerodynamic assistance, change the wheels and tires, and then hit the local quarter-mile dragstrip venue to test Dodge's new mettle.
