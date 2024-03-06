Tuned Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drags 'World Record' Lambo Tecnica, Sights and Sounds Are Insane

There is a reason why Porsche has a worldwide cult following and some of the best profit margins. There is also a reason why Lamborghini has registered one sales record after another over the past few years. And they're named 911 and Huracan, respectively.
While the 911 series is not the best-selling nameplate in the Porsche stable – and it hasn't been since the introduction of the Cayenne SUV more than two decades ago – this is the epitome of the German sports car and CUV company. There wouldn't be a Cayenne without the 911, and there wouldn't be any passion for the brand if not for the 911. As such, is anyone wondering how come some folks pay $100k mark-ups to get their hands on the latest and greatest instances of the legendary 911?
Also, over at Lamborghini, a big part of the reason why the company thrives today is the little Huracan – the sports car with an insane-sounding V10 that could raise a colossus. Likewise, today's best-selling Lambo is the Urus super-SUV, but they wouldn't have gotten there without the 'base' sports car. As such, it is no wonder that Lamborghini keeps innovating and making more Huracan versions – including crazy stuff like the Sterrato high-riding supercar.
Interestingly, Lambo recently excelled in a domain not necessarily familiar in modern times – RWD. If you need an example, just look at what Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes channel on YouTube, is doing with his newly-acquired $300k Lambo Huracan LP 640-2 Tecnica. While the model sits between the Evo RWD and the track-focused STO, Brooks recently claimed that he achieved a world record – his example is supposedly the quickest stock Lamborghini down the quarter-mile with a time of 10.229s!
We all know that Weisblat loves to drag around – he even opposed his personal C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 against the Tecnica, along with an Aventador SVJ, among others. Obviously, one of his favorite targets for quarter-mile skirmishes is Porsche's 911. Not long ago, he lost three drag races against a Porsche 911 Turbo S, which isn't fair because the German land missile has the advantage of AWD versus RWD. Then, on a different occasion, he also teased us with a brawl against a brand-new $313k (plus $100k mark-up) all-black Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Equipped with all sorts of goodies, the latter is a track monster but not necessarily a drag racing guru. However, the owner also did some tuning, and now the 911 sports around 550 or 560 horsepower. Well, it also sounds marvelous, a great competitor for Lambo's well-known V10 audio superstar. Ultimately, things went down as expected, despite both competitors getting a surprise pro-level Christmas tree to spice things up. The Porsche driver had the better reaction time, but it was easy for Brooks and his Lambo to recoup the distance and take control of the race. It was a fantastic race, though, and the sights plus sounds were absolutely unbelievable!
