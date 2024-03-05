BMW M5 Competition Drags Audi R8 and Ford Explorer, Someone Throws the Hazard Lights

The good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube are back to their preferred quarter-mile avenue - Island Dragway after going on the hunt for some cool rides at other dragstrips like Bradenton Motorsports Park, Orlando Speed World, or Pocono Raceway.
Back 'home,' (Township, New Jersey), the latest Island Dragway Test and Tune Day brought a lot of racers to the premises – and they're handling both import and domestic rides. The variety is quite outstanding, as the second video embedded below will show you almost 13 minutes of footage. There is virtually something for everyone, from Cadillacs to front-wheel drive Civics and everything in between: cars, crossovers, and trucks.
However, before diving into the myriad options presented in that rather long video of quarter-mile dragstrip encounters, let us highlight one of the participants. The channel's videographer did precisely that in the first video embedded below, which focuses on a serene-looking BMW sedan. Alas, this is an M5 Competition, so don't let the light blue colorway fool you. Instead, take note of the dark trim elements to understand this is no slouch.
The driver also knows what he's doing behind the wheel, as you will see consistently low reaction times across the board. We don't know if the F90 BMW M5 Competition is tuned or not, but the Bavarians notoriously underestimate the power levels of their engines, particularly when it comes to high-performance versions. So, even if it's stock, the M5 Comp sure has more than the official 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) advertised by BMW for the 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8.
Anyway, its first opponent of the day immediately put everything into the proper perspective as a V10-touting Audi R8 occupied the left lane! It's a tough job beating a pure-bred mid-engine sports car any day of the week, but this driver acquitted himself of the task with flying colors after posting a 1.26s reaction time against his opponent's 4.63s performance. In fact, the M5 launched so hard its computer brain thought something went wrong and threw on the hazard lights midway through the race.
Ultimately, the R8 took a casual beating and lost that skirmish by quite a long shot, hence the 10.66s versus 11.23s ETs. Up next was America's turn, but a Ford Explorer only came after the M5 thrashed a fellow BMW. That X3, indeed, stood no chance, even after botching the launch by almost five seconds. Thus, it was all about the BMW versus Ford Explorer as our last chance to be surprised – but that didn't happen on this occasion. Instead, the M5 performed flawlessly and lost by a mile (10.76s versus 13.85s).
Now you can watch the other video, it's so soothing…
