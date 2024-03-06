Mercedes-AMG GT R Takes a Dive in a Dutch Channel, No Hair Dryer Can Save It Now

A Mercedes-AMG GT R ended up in a channel some 70 miles south of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The sports car reportedly fell off the road during an overtaking maneuver.
A video shared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident. The Mercedes-AMG GT R went head-first into the channel. This is how the Police found it, with the rear end and the tailwind popping out of the water. It is not going to need the downforce where it's going now.
The recovery crew had quite a headache to pull the AMG GT R back to land. A crane truck was called to lift the car from its bathing space and put it on the trailer. We all know where the flooded AMG is going now.
Recovering it was a race against time. If the car sank completely, towing it to the crane would have turned more complicated. Either way, a diving team was involved in the rescue.
The crash took place on a country road with not much traffic, in Beek en Donk, some 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Amsterdam. The driver of the sports car reportedly tried to overtake another car but ran out of talent, and the maneuver failed.
He lost control and ended up in the Bosscheweg channel, which stretches along the side of the straight road. So, we can't even blame corners and poor visibility for the crash.
The driver and the passenger managed to evacuate themselves from the car and walked away unharmed but completely soaked.
Photos from the scene, published by the local media, show the cabin of the Mercedes-AMG full of vegetation from the channel. Other than the water that flooded the car and the passenger side of the front bumper, which is a bit damaged, it looks intact.
However, the real damage is under the hood, where the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine operates. The V8 roars out 577 horsepower (585 metric horsepower) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton meters) of torque for a run from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph). But right now, its top speed is the speed of the trailer truck that takes it to the salvage or scrap yard. In the US, the Mercedes-AMG GT R is a $160,000 affair.
That is why it probably won't take long before the Mercedes is going to turn into someone's salvage project like this brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which arrived at a shop located near Dusseldorf, Germany, after spending three whole days in water and mud during a flood that caused a massive landslide in Slovenia.
The team is still working to salvage it, despite the fact that the cabin looked like a swamp. The team took buckets of mud out of it.
