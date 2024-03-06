Almost-New Hennessey Venom F5 Sold for Staggering Price at Auction

At the end of February, we discovered that the first Hennessey Venom F5 was about to hit the auction block, being offered at no reserve. Fast forward to earlier this week, and we have learned how much it fetched when the gavel hit the table.
The official estimate was between $1.2 and $1.65 million. However, the impressive hypercar ended up going for well over that sum. Broad Arrow Auctions has revealed that the machine changed hands for $2,205,000 at the Amelia Island event on March 1, which is slightly under the window sticker's $2,487,000.
This means the owner lost a couple of hundred, which is usually unheard of when it comes to rare rides that go like stink. Number two out of 24 features a Lausanne Silver paint finish on top of the Ink leather interior. The window sticker, battery charger, factory documentation, and two covers accompanied it, and it had just 229 miles (369 km) under its belt at the time of cataloging.
It is still unknown how fast it is flat out, as the Texan company is currently eyeing a record-breaking top-speed run. Theoretically, it should be able to exceed 320 miles an hour (515 kph), as it was clocked at 328 mph (528 kph) during simulations. Hennessey's plans include a 300+ mph (483 kph) run this year, and the ultimate goal is to drive it at over 310 mph (500 kph) to celebrate the internal combustion engines.
The Hennessey Venom F5 is an absolute ode to the ICE recipe, as it boasts a neck-snapping power. The official spec sheet reveals that it puts 1,817 horsepower (1,843 ps/1,355 kW) under the driver's right foot. The output is available at 8,000 rpm, and the peak torque of 1,193 pound-foot (1,617 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. The engine can be revved up to 8,500 rpm, albeit in the special F5 mode, and you're looking at a 6.6-liter V8 with dual turbos and a single-clutch semi-automatic transmission.
Clearly, the Venom F5 is not a ride for everyone, and only a few deep-pocketed petrolheads have expressed interest in it. But if money were no concern, would you sprinkle that dream collection with such a ride, or would you ignore it and get something from Bugatti and/or Koenigsegg instead?
According to Hennessey, the attempt will be performed on a closed public road with David Donohue, the 2023 Pikes Peak record-setter behind the wheel, joined by the former chief engineer of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, Brian Jones. Thus, if you see a Venom F5 in the distance in the presence of many people on a closed road, you should take a few pictures and videos to immortalize the run before the Lone Star State brand drops the official details.
