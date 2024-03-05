2026 Buick Riviera Takes a Digital Swing at the Sports Coupe Class

Buick has lost most of its appeal in its never-ending chase of expanding its crossover portfolio. The GM-owned company is a shadow of its former self, with only a few high-riders sold in the United States, including the Envista, Encore GX, and Enclave.
Mind you, things used to be different for this brand, as there was a time when traditional passenger cars were part of the offering. One model that particular enthusiasts would like to see brought back from the dead is the Riviera.
Buick pulled the plug on it at the turn of the millennium when the last copy, which was part of the eighth generation, rolled off the line at the Michigan factory. Related to the era's Park Avenue, Cadillac Seville, and Oldsmobile Aurora, it was a front-engine and front-wheel drive proposal, with 113.8 inches (2,891 mm) between the axles, or nearly as much as a modern-day Audi A5 Coupe.
A nod to the French Riviera, this name has had ties with the automaker since 1949 with the introduction of a pillarless hardtop. The first generation dates back to the early '60s, and since then, Buick has kept the model around with no interruptions since 1999. Subsequently, an eponymous concept was introduced at the 2007 Shanghai Auto Show and then later at NAIAS in Detroit, and another one was shown in 2013.
The two modern takes were quickly seen as potential candidates for entering production and expanding Buick's lineup. This led to multiple rumors surrounding the construction, layout, powertrain, and design. However, it is clear now that the auto marque that operates under GM's roof has no intention of launching a brand-new Riviera, as much as some enthusiasts would want one – not in our market, anyway, and not as a sports coupe.
Nevertheless, while Buick has no intention of giving its Riviera another shot wrapped in a familiar package, the rendering world has resurrected it multiple times over the last few years. The latest encounter with such a ride is only a few hours old and came from Jlord8 on Instagram. The pixel manipulator used a popular model unrelated to Buick and GM to come up with this digital illustration, which looks interesting.
Can't tell the model that served as an almost blank canvas for its creation? That would be none other than the Audi A5 Coupe. The four-ring brand's premium compact two-door retains its overall shape and features a new front-end inspired by some modern Buicks. The wheels are also different, and so are the front fender trim, the taillamps, the rear bumper, the trunk lid, etc, yet the back end is not visible at all.
Should Buick revive the Riviera and sell it in the New World? And would you be ready to spend your money on one? Drop a line below and let us know.
