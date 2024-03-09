2026 Bugatti Galibier Hyper Sedan Wants a Digital Piece of the Koenigsegg Gemera

Hypercars have always had two doors and as many seats alongside tiny cargo spaces that could usually eat a small carry-on. However, Koenigsegg wants to redefine this term with the Gemera.
Unveiled four years ago, it is scheduled to hit the assembly line sometime in 2024, and only 300 copies should see the light of day. It uses the same 5.0L bi-turbo V8 as the Jesko, which develops 1,500 hp at 7,800 rpm and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm.
But the Gemera is a modern-day machine, meaning that it also features electrification. In total, the powertrain churns out 2,300 hp and 2,028 lb-ft (2,750 Nm) of torque. It features a 14 kWh battery designed and produced in-house, can seat four adults, and has enough space for four carry-on-sized bags, thus making it the perfect family-oriented hypercar.
For now, Koenigsegg's Gemera has no direct rival. However, there are a few companies out there that have the right tools to come up with a similar machine. Bugatti, for one, toyed with the idea of a similar product many years ago. The product was called the 16C Galibier and was a five-door fastback boasting the fabulous W16 engine with a few modifications.
Besides a new two-door hypercar, Bugatti could expand the lineup with a hypercrossover. Such a machine would put the Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX 707, and Lamborghini Urus in their places. It would obviously be a luxury-festooned extravaganza and be priced accordingly if given the green light for production, as it would be a seven-digit affair.
However, Bugatti's crossover/SUV remains a mere rumor for now, as the automaker focuses on developing the Chiron's successor. The same goes for a hyper sedan, too. Speaking of the latter, several rendering artists have tried to imagine what it would look like over the years, starting with the original Galibier and readjusting most of its pixels.
The latest digital illustration portraying such a model came from colekessel_ on Instagram and shows it with a face inspired by the Chiron, aggressive lines all around, and an electrified V16 engine wrapped in a four-door coupe package. The alleged performance and shape would undoubtedly place it in the same class as the upcoming Koenigsegg Gemera, and if Bugatti approves it for production, it would be a breath of fresh air in the hyper class.
The W16 has no future, as it dates back to the Veyron era, and making it frugal and far less polluting is not feasible. Thus, the Molsheim brand has announced its successor, which is a V16 with hybrid assistance. Mind you, there is no word about the displacement, output, and thrust, yet if anything, it should kick out around 2,000 horsepower combined in the Chiron's successor.
