Someone Is Selling a Tesla Cybertruck in Dubai, It's So Much Cheaper Than It Is in the US

While more and more Tesla Cybertruck owners are trying to flip them in America, the model hasn't even reached the Middle East. Until now. Someone is selling a Cybertruck in Dubai, and it is terribly cheap compared to what these vehicles go for in the United States.
The model hasn't officially been launched in the United Arab Emirates. Tesla is only delivering the electric pickup trucks in the US, with the customers in Canada hoping they will get lucky toward the second quarter of 2024. The UAE will not be on the list any time soon. But where there is a will, there is a way, and those desperate to get their hands on a Cybertruck have found it.
The first Tesla Cybertruck has already arrived in Dubai with an asking price of 520,000 Dirham, which translates to $141,577 at the current exchange rates. The model is for sale on Dubizzle, an online free classifieds website in the UAE.
The listing includes several photos of the electric truck as it is being unloaded from the trailer truck and another one of the interior, revealing the leather seats, the minimalist button-free dashboard, and the 18.5-inch touchscreen.
According to the listing, the model comes with 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower). That is the Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only that being delivered right now, which makes it a $120,000 affair.
Selling it for around $141,000 doesn't bring much of a profit to the seller. Furthermore, Tesla came up with a clause in the purchase contract that forces the customers who flip their cars during the first year of ownership to pay a penalty of $50,000 or whatever they make from the sale, which would leave this particular seller with a huge dent in their bankroll.
Selling a Cybertruck for cheap and willingly causing oneself a hole in the pocket must really be the decision of someone who is desperate to get rid of it.
In the United States, a Porsche dealership from Orlando bought a brand-new Cybertruck for $244,500 last week in an online bidding. That was $124,000 more than what the owner must have paid for it. The dealership is now selling it for $289,000. That makes it two times more expensive than the vehicle selling in Dubai. A Ford dealer followed in their footsteps and bought one as well.
Since then, Give Me the VIN bought two more Cybertrucks and sold them for $195,500 and $189,000, respectively. Those prices surely cover the penalty imposed by Tesla.
In the land of sand dunes and extravagant, expensive vehicles, the Cybertruck will surely turn out to be popular, with Dubai especially joining the frenzy. It probably won't take long before the UAE Police gets one to join their fleet of exotics.
But customers in the United Arab Emirates still have to wait for the official launch, which might take place later this year.
The first Tesla Cybertruck has already arrived in Dubai with an asking price of 520,000 Dirham, which translates to $141,577 at the current exchange rates. The model is for sale on Dubizzle, an online free classifieds website in the UAE.
The listing includes several photos of the electric truck as it is being unloaded from the trailer truck and another one of the interior, revealing the leather seats, the minimalist button-free dashboard, and the 18.5-inch touchscreen.
According to the listing, the model comes with 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower). That is the Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only that being delivered right now, which makes it a $120,000 affair.
Selling it for around $141,000 doesn't bring much of a profit to the seller. Furthermore, Tesla came up with a clause in the purchase contract that forces the customers who flip their cars during the first year of ownership to pay a penalty of $50,000 or whatever they make from the sale, which would leave this particular seller with a huge dent in their bankroll.
Selling a Cybertruck for cheap and willingly causing oneself a hole in the pocket must really be the decision of someone who is desperate to get rid of it.
In the United States, a Porsche dealership from Orlando bought a brand-new Cybertruck for $244,500 last week in an online bidding. That was $124,000 more than what the owner must have paid for it. The dealership is now selling it for $289,000. That makes it two times more expensive than the vehicle selling in Dubai. A Ford dealer followed in their footsteps and bought one as well.
Since then, Give Me the VIN bought two more Cybertrucks and sold them for $195,500 and $189,000, respectively. Those prices surely cover the penalty imposed by Tesla.
In the land of sand dunes and extravagant, expensive vehicles, the Cybertruck will surely turn out to be popular, with Dubai especially joining the frenzy. It probably won't take long before the UAE Police gets one to join their fleet of exotics.
But customers in the United Arab Emirates still have to wait for the official launch, which might take place later this year.