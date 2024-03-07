Tesla Tests Cybertruck's Locking Differentials at Hell's Revenge, OTA Update Coming Soon

Tesla's Cybertruck off-road performance has been often mocked despite Tesla promoting it as an off-road-capable pickup truck. Although, in many cases, the blame was on the driver rather than the truck, the Cybertruck did have one major issue: non-functional differential locks. Now, Tesla appears to have solved this issue, as proven during recent tests at the Hell's Revenge trail.
Tesla started the Cybertruck deliveries last year after a long delay caused partly by ever-changing specifications and features. Although some were disappointed about the range being far from the promised 500 miles, the Cybertruck is still packed to the brim with cutting-edge technologies. These include the 48-volt electrical system and the steer-by-wire system, not to mention the revolutionary manufacturing process required to assemble the stainless-steel body.
Despite some less-than-fortunate circumstances, Tesla's electric pickup should offer a decent performance off-road. The Cybertruck has an adjustable air suspension that allows it an impressive ground clearance of up to 17.4 inches (440 mm) in Extract mode, more than any other electric pickup on the market. The Cybertruck AWD and the Cyberbeast feature an electro-mechanical differential lock on the front drive unit. The dual-motor variant also has one on the rear axle, while the tri-motor variant uses its two rear motors to provide a soft lock.
However, Tesla hasn't yet offered software support for locking differentials. This rendered a Cybertruck incapable of climbing a snowy incline after sliding off-trail at Corral Hallow OHV. The same software issue put the Cybertruck in the spotlight while climbing the stairs at the Hollister Hills SVRA in the Gabilan Mountains. While many of these blunders could be blamed on using the wrong tires, an improperly configured truck, or simply lousy driving, ultimately, the Cybertruck's reputation suffered.
Without locking differentials, the Cybertruck can't compete in off-road adventures with its peers, especially the Rivian R1T. It could be OK on easier terrain, but for everything more extreme, it will be frustrating and embarrassing instead of fun. This is why Tesla worked hard to eliminate that amusing "Locking Differential Controls Coming Soon" message on the infotainment screen when you try to engage them. And it looks like the moment is near, and the Cybertruck will turn into an off-road beast with an upcoming software update.
Tesla shared videos of the truck testing on the Hell's Revenge 4x4 trail in Moab, Utah, which is rated 6 out of 10 for difficulty. As you can see in the videos below, the Cybertruck climbed the trail effortlessly, proving that the locking differentials are now doing their job. Wes Morill, Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer, confirmed that the Cybertruck in the video is the Cyberbeast. However, the dual-motor Baja trucks at the end of the video also made it up the trail. He also said the truck can complete the course even without lockers, although it requires more skills.
Despite some less-than-fortunate circumstances, Tesla's electric pickup should offer a decent performance off-road. The Cybertruck has an adjustable air suspension that allows it an impressive ground clearance of up to 17.4 inches (440 mm) in Extract mode, more than any other electric pickup on the market. The Cybertruck AWD and the Cyberbeast feature an electro-mechanical differential lock on the front drive unit. The dual-motor variant also has one on the rear axle, while the tri-motor variant uses its two rear motors to provide a soft lock.
However, Tesla hasn't yet offered software support for locking differentials. This rendered a Cybertruck incapable of climbing a snowy incline after sliding off-trail at Corral Hallow OHV. The same software issue put the Cybertruck in the spotlight while climbing the stairs at the Hollister Hills SVRA in the Gabilan Mountains. While many of these blunders could be blamed on using the wrong tires, an improperly configured truck, or simply lousy driving, ultimately, the Cybertruck's reputation suffered.
Without locking differentials, the Cybertruck can't compete in off-road adventures with its peers, especially the Rivian R1T. It could be OK on easier terrain, but for everything more extreme, it will be frustrating and embarrassing instead of fun. This is why Tesla worked hard to eliminate that amusing "Locking Differential Controls Coming Soon" message on the infotainment screen when you try to engage them. And it looks like the moment is near, and the Cybertruck will turn into an off-road beast with an upcoming software update.
Tesla shared videos of the truck testing on the Hell's Revenge 4x4 trail in Moab, Utah, which is rated 6 out of 10 for difficulty. As you can see in the videos below, the Cybertruck climbed the trail effortlessly, proving that the locking differentials are now doing their job. Wes Morill, Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer, confirmed that the Cybertruck in the video is the Cyberbeast. However, the dual-motor Baja trucks at the end of the video also made it up the trail. He also said the truck can complete the course even without lockers, although it requires more skills.
Hell's Revenge Hot Tub - as requested pic.twitter.com/Kh7vzxuOB5— Wes (@wmorrill3) March 7, 2024