Turbo Stick Shift Mustang Drags Corvette, Camaro, Feisty Civic, Gets Lucky Break

Quarter-mile aficionados probably know very well that Street Car Takeover just rumbled and roared at Rockingham “The Rock” Dragway in North Carolina for the second leg of the 2022 season. And, after Bradenton’s February outing, things only got better and feistier.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared an intense, fresh excerpt from the event for the latest video feature (embedded below). And he chose to focus on a gray, single-turbo twin-valve New Edge Ford Mustang as it fought and clawed its manual transmission way through the stick shift class.
First, though, the YT channel’s master had a little preview of things to come for quarter-mile dragstrip fans and only then followed with the traditional “let’s get things put into perspective” with a little callback to Mod Nationals 2021 from the 0:47 mark for a bit of Mustang on Mustang action.
Interestingly, the gray Mustang was not as fast as it is now – given the 9.19s to 9.05 loss. But fret not; it turns out things got better… for the most part. Well, everyone knows that you always need to expect the unexpected at the track, so the 1:02 mark test pass is an eloquent example. However, it also shows the potential of this ride, as the parachute deployed while racing, and the ‘Stang still got an 8.87s pass!
Next up, from the 1:27 mark, comes the real deal, as the first round of the class had the Blue Oval facing a crimson Chevy Corvette (C5) and showing that launching a manual transmission car is never easy. Luckily, the opponent had the same trouble, and they ended up posting a 10.24s (Mustang) vs. 11.1s (Corvette) result.
Alas, for the semifinals (at 2:17), it seriously needed to up the game as the ‘Stang faced the “quickest Nitrous H-pattern car,” according to the description, a fourth-generation Chevy Camaro. This was a brawl for the ages for both, as the nail-biting finish speaks for itself: 8.26s (Mustang) vs. 8.28s (Camaro).
Then, it was only a matter of nailing a great pass for the finals at the 3:10 mark. However, the little Civic might have been a bigger bite than it could chew… if not for just one lucky moment! But you need to see it for yourself.
