Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drags Modded Ford Mustang GT, Someone Gets Trampled

What happens when upgraded legends collide? Well, if you are watching the action at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, then you already know it is time for some feisty quarter-mile brawls.
In the latest video embedded below (and uploaded on April 27th, 2022), the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a “lightly” tuned 992-generation Turbo S dragstrip treat. Even better, during one of the quarter-mile passes, it encounters a Ford Mustang GT, and by the looks of the ETs, we are dealing with something aftermarket in both cases.
As far as the light blue (the color of a beautiful summer morning’s sky) 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 generation) is concerned, we already know for sure that its golden center-lock wheel beauty is doubled by upgraded turbos, an intercooler, and a tune by M Engineering, as per the DRACS description. The white S550 Ford Mustang GT on black wheels, on the other hand, is a tasty mystery.
Never mind that, as this America vs. Import race between two absolute legends in their respective regions is going to be a massive sports car treat. But, before that, as always, the videographer puts the upgraded German coupe into the proper perspective. So, at the 0:37 mark, it meets a vintage contender, and the 911 owner clearly shows no mercy, given the 9.84s victory.
Then, from the 0:59 mark, it is clear the driver wants to do better and runs a 9.77s solo to prove that skill is always a factor. Only from the 1:21 mark do we get the main event of the Bradenton evening: Porsche vs. Ford. Well, it might sound unbalanced, but the latest 911 also meets the greatest Mustang, and during the first moments of the race, Blue Oval fans might even think it stands a chance…
Alas, that was just a fleeting vision, and the Turbo S quickly recovered the initially lost ground, concluding this skirmish with a 9.58s run at 147 mph/237 kph against a “good, but not good enough” 10.53s effort at 132 mph/212 kph from the modded Mustang. Well, perhaps better luck (read: more upgrades) next time…
As far as the light blue (the color of a beautiful summer morning’s sky) 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 generation) is concerned, we already know for sure that its golden center-lock wheel beauty is doubled by upgraded turbos, an intercooler, and a tune by M Engineering, as per the DRACS description. The white S550 Ford Mustang GT on black wheels, on the other hand, is a tasty mystery.
Never mind that, as this America vs. Import race between two absolute legends in their respective regions is going to be a massive sports car treat. But, before that, as always, the videographer puts the upgraded German coupe into the proper perspective. So, at the 0:37 mark, it meets a vintage contender, and the 911 owner clearly shows no mercy, given the 9.84s victory.
Then, from the 0:59 mark, it is clear the driver wants to do better and runs a 9.77s solo to prove that skill is always a factor. Only from the 1:21 mark do we get the main event of the Bradenton evening: Porsche vs. Ford. Well, it might sound unbalanced, but the latest 911 also meets the greatest Mustang, and during the first moments of the race, Blue Oval fans might even think it stands a chance…
Alas, that was just a fleeting vision, and the Turbo S quickly recovered the initially lost ground, concluding this skirmish with a 9.58s run at 147 mph/237 kph against a “good, but not good enough” 10.53s effort at 132 mph/212 kph from the modded Mustang. Well, perhaps better luck (read: more upgrades) next time…