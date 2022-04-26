autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Clash of Generations: Father and Son Drag Each Other In Opposite Dodge Magnums

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
26 Apr 2022, 06:28 UTC ·
Ask anyone with a big family, and they will tell you that (almost) nothing beats one-on-one activities. And father/son bonding traditionally happens over things they both love: cars, racing, station wagons. Wait, what?
Dad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACS 32 photos
Dad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACSDad ProCharged Dodge Magnum drags son bored NA Dodge Magnum on DRACS
Well, at least that is what probably happened in this family as both father and son arrived fully prepared for some quarter-mile fun in a pair of rare Dodge Magnum grocery getters. Only these feisty station wagons are not your regular mom-mobiles, as easily showcased by the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has prepared these true family treats.

The quick walkarounds put everything into the properly menacing, murdered-out perspective, and we can easily see what the Magnum deal is about. The father sports a ProCharger Superchargers 6.1-liter assembly, red brake calipers for the slotted and cross-drilled rotors (remember this identifier, it is about the only difference – along with the bulging hood – against his son’s roof-railed, matching-black unit), as well as the proper cookie cutter plus race pair tire arrangement.

The son’s Magnum walkaround is a bit shorter as he decided to keep everything black, and the main change compared to his father’s setup is the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter with a cam and bored .20 over. Well, after having seen all this, it is probably time to place all bets and decide who will take the glory: age and experience or the new generation’s impetuousness?

Round one takes place in broad daylight (all skirmishes were filmed at Bradenton Motorsports Park), but the filming angle does not allow the proper identification of father and son rides – from behind, they both look virtually the same. Alas, one of them claimed victory with an 11.55s pass against a 12.48s run. Soon, though, all mysteries were solved as the second and third runs placed dad (with his red-caliper Magnum) in the left lane while his son was always right… though not also victorious!

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
ProCharged Dodge Magnum Bored NA Dodge Magnum Dodge Magnum procharger supercharger father and son drag race DRACS
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories