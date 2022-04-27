Stick Shift Camaro ZL1 Drags Scat Pack, Mustang, M8, F-150, Is Almost Flawless

General Motors sports car fans divide into two major categories: happy that Corvettes rule the mid-engine planet and saddened that iconic Camaros are in a world of sales hurt right now. So, here is an example of the latter breed trying to make amends.
Unless GM and Chevy take drastic action, we fear that nothing might save the OEM day for the Camaro series, which has been living in the shadows ever since the C8 sports car sibling was allowed to reinvent itself. Alas, that does not mean it has been abandoned by fans.
Some of them sure know both how to drive a stick shift and elevate the performance of their rides. Take, for example, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has prepared a quick, manual ZL1 treat, and everything works like a charm... most of the time.
This feature (embedded below, uploaded on April 26th, 2022) focuses on a burgundy Chevy that – according to the description – decided to show the Bradenton Motorsports Park rivals who’s a Camaro boss with a stock motor, blower, heads, and bolt-ons. The first race, as always, puts everything into perspective as the ‘Maro lined up with another stick shift marvel, the Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.
Well, the 10.55s pass proved more than enough to shame its 13.4s Mopar opponent, and we cannot say the stick shift Ford Mustang at the 0:57 mark fared much better given the 10.42s versus 11.55s result. Luckily for Blue Oval fans, the IIH Racing Whipple supercharged Ford F-150 lined up next for the challenge at the 1:27 mark, and the Camaro showed it tried to bite off more than it could chew: 10.26s (F-150) vs. 10.61s (Camaro).
No worries, though, after this little truck intermezzo, things got back on the right GM track, and the Camaro swiftly negotiated another couple of 10.4s wins against a BMW M8 (11.01s) and a cool-looking nitrous GMC truck (13.35s).
