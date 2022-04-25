Turbo Dodge Challenger Drags Mustangs, Trans Am, Twin-Turbo BBC RX-7, Gaps All

Often, appearances can be deceiving. Take this orange Dodge Challenger, for instance, a feisty Mopar that has become the focus of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube for his latest quarter-mile compilation.
The video embedded below (and uploaded on April 24th, 2022) shows footage from “FL2K, Street Car Takeover, and more,” with most of the action taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park and initially having us convinced that we are dealing with an outrageously orange Stellantis coupe.
However, all the races - save for a solo 1/8-mile outing at the 6:10 mark - depict a white Dodge Challenger with a black hood and a turbocharger instead of the traditional supercharged Mopar setup. Well, it turns out the owner recently switched to an orange wrap to match the Ram 1500 TRX tow rig...
No matter the color – white or orange – this ride is not something to be trifled with, as a lot of rivals found out pretty quickly. No Detroit competitor was spared, and the first skirmishes against a Camaro, a cool-green Ford Mustang S197, a New Edge ‘Stang, and a Pontiac Trans Am certainly put things into a properly winning and improving eight-second perspective.
Then, from the 2:56 mark, it was probably time for the real deal. The Fox Body Ford Mustang is not something to be trifled with, either, and a couple of representatives of the breed certainly duked it out with this Mopar in search of 8.16s/7.53s (Dodge) and 8.25s/8.77s (FB) glory. Alas, it was to no avail, so perhaps a more established contender would have a better chance.
At the 4:55 mark, Rick Prospero’s well-known twin-turbo big-block Chevy-swapped “Green Mamba” V8-powered Mazda RX-7 came along in an attempt to end the streak. And we are not going to say anything except it was harrowingly 7.45s to 7.49s close!
