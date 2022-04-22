Mazda MX-5 Miata Doesn't Hide Its Turbo LS Tricks, Drags Mustangs and 'Vettes

Fans of quarter-mile drag racing always expect the unexpected, which is also one of the reasons so many people love this type of motorsport. So, is anyone surprised that a green little OG Mazda MX-5 Miata lovingly nicknamed “Turtle” is effectively an eight-second monster?
Enthusiasts that love dragstrip action might be familiar with it simply because a “puny” MX-5 Miata, swapped by its owner to a protruding turbocharged LS V8 assembly, won’t go unnoticed by anyone when it posts solid eight-second passes. Alas, just in case anyone missed the “memo,” here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, making sure we all know what we are dealing with.
For the channel’s latest compilation feature (embedded below and uploaded on April 21st, 2022), the little green menace was taken for context from a couple of recent major drag racing events: Sick Week (February 6th through 11th, 2022) and TX2K22 (March 16-20), with the excerpts filmed at Gainesville Raceway (Florida) and Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas.
Well, we have gotten used to seeing the first skirmish as somewhat of an introduction to the ensuing feisty action. But this one, against a vintage 9.53s racer, was not of the typical variety as the brawny little “Turtle” almost caused a ruckus and skidded onto the other lane, then stopping mere feet away from the concrete railing...
Anyway, once the disaster was narrowly averted, things got a little better for the Fox Body Ford Mustang encounter at the 0:50 mark, with “Turtle” delivering a swift 8.58s versus 8.68s victory. From the 1:30 mark, we switch from Sick Week’s glory to TX2K madness and also upgrade the brawl to a Miata vs. S197 Ford Mustang. However, Blue Oval fans ought to keep looking away from this one as well: 8.55s win against a slower 8.77s pass.
By the way, this LS-swapped MX-5 also did not show any “respect” for GM’s legendary sports car, either. So, the Chevy Corvette lining up at the 2:14 mark also had to concede that Miata turtles are faster (8.34s vs. 8.62s) than C7 hares...
